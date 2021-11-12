Both Rock Bridge and Hickman had good showings during the first day of the Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships in St. Peters.
Friday featured the preliminary rounds, and Saturday will feature the state championships. To qualify for Saturday's Class 2 state championships, swimmers had to place in the top eight.
Hickman's Sam Ragsdell won the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.10, giving him the top seed for the finals. Ragsdell also advanced to the finals in the 100 freestyle, coming in fourth place with a time of 46.38.
The 200 medley relay team for Rock Bridge finished in eighth to qualify for the championships. The team featuring Nick Clervi, Hayden Barnes, Trey Clervi and Zach Coughenour swam a 1:39.59.
The 400 freestyle relay team for Rock Bridge also qualified for the championships. The team of Jackson Veltrop, Coughenour, Barnes and Trey Clervi swam a 3:18.70, finishing in eighth place.
Veltrop swam a 1:44.16 in the 200 freestyle, good for eighth in the prelims and also good enough to qualify for the finals. Veltrop also qualified for the finals in the 500 freestyle by placing fifth in prelims, swimming a 4:42.21.
Nick Clervi swam a 1:57.93 in the 200 individual medley (IM) and finished seventh, qualifying him for the final in that event.
The finals for each event of the Class 2 State Championship will be held Saturday in St. Peters after the Class 1 State Championships.