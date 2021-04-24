Rock Bridge baseball split a pair of games Saturday at Southern Boone High School, but did get coach Justin Towe his 300th career win at the school in the process.
Towe, in his 14th season at the helm of the Bruins’ program, has a 300-117 record in charge with a 2014 Class 5 State Championship. He added one notch to each column this weekend with two games in Ashland.
The Bruins beat Webb City 6-5 in their opening game, but fell 4-3 to Francis Howell to break a three-game winning streak.
Rock Bridge (14-6) returns to play at 5 p.m. Monday at Boonville.
Hickman baseball wins one, loses one
Hickman baseball both won and lost a game Saturday, falling 5-4 to St. Dominic first before beating Holt 9-1.
The Kewpies (12-7) play next at 5 p.m. Monday against Jefferson City at home.
Tigers track and field take two golds
Missouri track and field had two individual winners at the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Morgan O’Neal collected the first gold of the day, after posting a time of 1:00.41 in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.
Mitch Weber was the second Tiger to win Saturday, doing so in the men’s discus event. His 60.91 meter throw is .61 short of the MU record.
Missouri will next compete at the Kansas Invitational on Friday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Cougars track and field takes three podiums in St. Charles
Columbia College track and field picked up a gold, silver and bronze at the Dick Cochran Classic on Friday in St. Charles.
Quinton Brown won the men’s high jump, with a high total of 1.90 meters.
Malachi Jackson finished second in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, with a time of 16.02 seconds.
Alex Fritz placed third in the 200-meter dash, completing the race in 22.56 seconds.
Mackenzie Schwartz recorded the best time on the women’s side, with a fifth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Cougars will next compete at the AMC outdoor track and field championships on May 7-8 in St. Louis.