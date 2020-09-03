Rock Bridge volleyball played its second game of the season Thursday night, and celebrated its senior night before the game. While it is unorthodox to host a senior night so early in the season, nothing is out of the question during a pandemic. The fate of the remainder of the season is up in the air every day. The building was all smiles before the game, but the celebration didn’t last long.
Rock Bridge started off slow in the first set against Camdenton and went down 7-3 early. Some early miscommunication between the pins led to the Bruins giving up costly points. Coach Nicole Murphy was audibly frustrated. The Bruins managed to hang in there, rallying to take the lead 12-11. In what became a tug of war, both teams met at 24 points, before the Lakers rallied to win two tough points and come out on top 26-24.
“It looked like we were coasting off of our win from Jefferson City,” Murphy said. “The talent and the skill wasn’t there.”
The Bruins just couldn’t shake it off as the same energy leaked over to the second set. Rock Bridge went down 4-0 early. Despite attempts at a run, the Bruins ended up down as much as 16-9. Rock Bridge kept it close and knotted the game at 21, eventually managing to take its first lead of the set 23-22. The name of the game for the Lakers was tipping along the net. Camdenton hit with finesse all match long and Rock Bridge couldn't get a handle on it. The Lakers rallied to win the second set and earned the opportunity to send Rock Bridge packing early.
The Lakers had dominated up to that point, but the Bruins weren't ready to lie down. Murphy spoke life into them during the break.
The Bruins came out of the break in a rhythm, separating themselves from Camdenton early on and retaining a lead throughout the game. They pulled away in convincing fashion, winning the third set 25-17.
The fourth set featured back and forth rallies that were followed by constant lead changes. After being tied at 14 a piece, Rock Bridge rallied to open up a 20-14 lead. Initially having their backs on the wall early in the match, the Bruins came out on top 25-19, forcing a fifth set.
Rock Bridge started off fired up for the final set, taking an early 9-4 lead. The Bruins maintained composure and pulled away 15-9 to complete the comeback and win the match 3-2.
“I hate to use the word disappointed because they never really disappoint me but I just don’t think they were working hard enough,” Murphy said . “They turned it around and they started playing with heart; they started playing with drive and passion. Honestly, in a fifth game like that, all it takes is heart. They came out and they showed that they wanted it.”
The Bruins enjoy their second win of the season and look to maintain their streak as they host California on Tuesday.