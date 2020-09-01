The Rock Bridge girls volleyball team took home its first win of the season in the Bruins' season opener at home Tuesday evening against Jefferson City.
The match was five sets, as opposed to the usual three, but Rock Bridge only needed four to send Jefferson City packing.
The Bruins came out strong and convincingly won the first set 25-21. Jefferson City rallied back and forth with them throughout the second set, which was eventually knotted at 21. However, Rock Bridge took control and rallied to win the second set on a 4-0 run.
The Bruins had the momentum to close the match out with a third set win, but Jefferson City had other plans. The Lady Jays came out firing on all cylinders and took an early 5-0 lead.
Rock Bridge managed to put up a fight and tie the game a couple times, but Jefferson City managed to pull away and win the third set by a score of 25-22.
The girls in green stayed focused, though and entered the fourth set strong. They went up big early, leading as much as 18-9 at one point. But Jefferson City refused to go out quietly, and rallied all the way back to take a 20-18 lead. The two squads battled back and forth until Rock Bridge pulled away with a score of 26-24 to win the match 3-1.
“We try to, when something like that happens, compartmentalize,” Rock Bridge coach Nicole Murphy said regarding the final set. “We just kind of got ahead of ourselves each play, and we weren’t able to slow it back down to the pace we like to play. I think it took just one big break for that run to go away. But I’m lucky that we were able to win that fourth set, because that was definitely scary.”
Rock Bridge will prepare for their senior night Thursday at home, where the Bruins will face Camdenton.