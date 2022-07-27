Former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski made 10 birdies and an eagle over the course of two rounds Wednesday as he tried to chip away at the two strokes between him and the top spot in the Missouri Stroke Play Championship.
But the Bruins grad had to settle for a third-place finish after rounds of 3-under 69 in Round 3 and a 72 on his final 18 holes weren’t enough to chase down St. Joseph’s Brad Nurski at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Nurski closed with rounds of 70 and 69 — the same totals he posted in Rounds 1 and 2 — to claim the title at 10-under 278 , three strokes ahead of runner-up Presten Richardson, and four clear of Dubinski.
First place came with $750 in prize money; second place won $600; Dubinski took home $500.
Sean Minor, another former Rock Bridge player in the field, co-led the tournament after 18 holes but slipped over the course of his next three rounds. He shot 77 and 72 to close his tournament and finished in tied for 24th.
Former Columbia College golfer Hunter Parrish shot 75 and 76 on Wednesday, and finished the tournament in a tie for 34th.