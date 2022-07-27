Hudson Dubinski

Hudson Dubinski

 Courtesy of Louisiana Athletics

Former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski made 10 birdies and an eagle over the course of two rounds Wednesday as he tried to chip away at the two strokes between him and the top spot in the Missouri Stroke Play Championship.

But the Bruins grad had to settle for a third-place finish after rounds of 3-under 69 in Round 3 and a 72 on his final 18 holes weren’t enough to chase down St. Joseph’s Brad Nurski at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

