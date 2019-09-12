What does a perfect offensive night sound like? It sounds like two home runs and a double.
Catcher Madison White came up huge in the batter’s box in Rock Bridge’s 5-2 win over St. Francis Borgia on Thursday evening. The senior started the game with a long battle against St. Francis Borgia pitcher Abi Schmidt. On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, White hit a long home run that fell beyond the left field fence into a crowd of cheering Rock Bridge students.
The Bruins power hitter didn’t stop there; in her next plate appearance, the right hander slapped another big fly, this one dropping in the right-center gap for an opposite-field double. When White stepped into the box for her final at-bat in the fifth inning, there was a feeling in the air that she was having a special evening. White jumped on Schmidt’s first offering, blasting a line drive that looked like it wasn’t ever coming down. The ball only did so after it hit the bottom of the scoreboard in left field.
White credits her performance to hard work after a couple of disappointing outings.
“I came off two games where I didn’t really have a good hit, last night I was upset about my performance so during the JV game I hit like six buckets of balls off the tee and did all my drills. Even tonight before the game, I hit four buckets of balls before we even started warming up,” she said.
White finished the night 3-3 with four RBI but her teammates were not so dominant. Only four other players recorded a hit and none of her fellow Bruins recorded more than one. Freshman Anna Christ had the only other RBI.
Rock Bridge had no problem putting the ball in play, however the team finished with only five strikeouts, none of them looking. Bruins coach Lisa Simmons said her team needs to work on hitting the ball more squarely.
“We need to put the ball in play on a line or on the ground. We were hitting a lot of pop-ups,” she said.
Simmons isn’t worried, though, because her lineup has a lot of depth and it is still early in the season.
“We’re only going to improve and I’ve got a lineup that can go 14, 15 (batters) deep. If one person is not hitting that day, which is always going to happen, I’ve got another one that comes from the bench. It’s nice to have that option,” she said.
Despite a slow day at the plate, the Bruins’ defense held strong. No player committed an error, but center fielder Maddie Snider made two sensational diving plays to take hits away from the Knights.
Despite several stand-out plays, the Bruins looked solid all around. The pitching from Maren Jones was solid and the defense behind her made every play they needed to. Offensively, Rock Bridge can be a very scary opponent when they barrel the ball.
“I’m pretty excited (about) where this team can go,” Simmons said. “We’re doing okay right now.”
The Bruins have five days off until they play at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge hopes to break a four-game losing streak to the Jays, and to avenge a season-ending loss in the 2018 district tournament.