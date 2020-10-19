Rock Bridge volleyball has been on a tear this season, losing only once through 23 matches. But throughout the season, there has been one particular game that the Bruins have had marked on their calendars.
“Out of every game, I’m definitely looking forward to playing Helias most,” senior Kelly Barnes said earlier in the season. “Helias always has a good volleyball program and they’re really fun to play. It’s always a really intense game, and we know girls on the other side of the court.”
After having to reschedule their initial Oct. 1 meeting because of a member of Helias contracting COVID-19, the groups finally settled on Monday afternoon. Helias (22-4-2) has had a spectacular season itself, and neither group disappointed in what may have been the match of the year.
By the third serve of the match, you could hear a pin drop throughout Rock Bridge’s gym. Although it was silent at times, the tension in the building was as loud as ever.
Midway through the first set, the Bruins jumped out to an 11-7 lead, which felt like a menacing gap considering how hard fought each point was throughout the game. The Bruins extended that lead to as much as 11 and closed out a 25-14 set win. Rock Bridge went on to sweep the match 3-0, but that initial set was the easiest win it saw all night.
“Keep doing work. Have the confidence, have the composure,” coach Nicole Murphy said, glancing at her squad in the huddle following the first set.
Rock Bridge indeed kept its composure, getting out to a solid lead early in the second set. But coach David Harris’ Crusaders managed to storm back and knot things up at 12.
Harris, who once coached Murphy in her high school days at Helias, had hardly moved a muscle, only leaving his seat occasionally to address one of his players. After plenty of lead changes, the Crusaders began to pull away. The crowd was no longer in it as the Bruins went down 22-16. But Rock Bridge refused to go away.
The Bruins rallied to a two-point deficit late in the set. After a couple of Helias errors, Rock Bridge forced Harris to call two timeouts in under a minute. The Bruins prevailed, somehow stealing a 26-24 second-set win.
The third set ensued, with plenty of back-and-forth rallies throughout. Rock Bridge ultimately kept a steady lead for most of the set, with three-point leads feeling more like 10 given how tight the match had been.
Helias clawed back to knot things up at 22 in a thrilling sequence. Both teams exchanged blows en route to a 24-23 Rock Bridge lead. Murphy turned around in shock when that advantage disappeared because of a bad serve on the Bruins’ side. She muttered an expletive, knowing her squad was right there at the finish line.
As Murphy discussed earlier in the match, the Bruins managed to keep their composure and confidence. Over the next two rallies, they pulled away with a 26-24 win to complete the sweep. Murphy and her staff stormed the girls on the court as the gym erupted in triumph.
“I’ve been waiting for that win,” Murphy said when asked what it meant to beat her former high school coach. “We played (Helias) last year, when I was at Calvary (Lutheran) we played them, so I’ve been waiting for that for a minute. Last year we started off really strong and then they came back and won. It means a lot.”
She noted that her girls played some of their best volleyball this season.
“The girls did not get mentally rattled in this game,” Murphy said. “It shows huge growth on their part. I’m very proud of them.”
Monday night’s display is the kind of play that has propelled the Bruins to a 22-1-1 record this season. But the week doesn’t end with Helias, as Rock Bridge will host Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Bruins have had the Kewpies circled on their calendar ever since losing to them in the postseason last year.
“I told the girls this week we’re going to take it day by day, game by game,” Murphy said.
Murphy and her group have indeed approached their season game by game, and as a result they only exude confidence moving forward.
“We’ve been working hard in the gym, and we’ve prepared ourselves to beat teams like Hickman,” sophomore Ella Swindle said. “I’m feeling confident going into that game. It’s always a great rivalry match, but I don’t think we have a reason to be too nervous.”