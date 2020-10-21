Rock Bridge began its week with a sweep against rival Helias on Monday. The Bruins celebrated their big win, but they knew there was still a big challenge coming soon.
They came into Wednesday’s matchup against Hickman (17-8-6) locked in, with the memory of the Kewpies knocking them out of last year’s postseason replaying in their heads. With how dominant the Bruins (22-1-1) have been this season, they were ready to avenge that loss.
Rock Bridge jumped out to a formidable lead early in the first set. By the time Kewpies coach Greg Gunn decided to talk things over, his team was down 21-11. Before the Kewpies could attempt a comeback, the Bruins closed out the set 25-13. Rock Bridge kept pressing its dominance until the third set, and, despite a valiant run late in the match by Hickman, the Bruins broke out the brooms in another convincing sweep.
Hickman made things tough on the Bruins early in the second set, jumping out to a 9-6.
“If I see you making this face when we drop a point, I’m taking you out,” coach Nicole Murphy said while making a sad but straight face during a timeout.
But Rock Bridge fired back with a run of its own, snagging a 10-9 lead with four unanswered points. The Bruins went up 25-10 to end the set.
Hickman refused to go down quietly, though. The Kewpies came into the third set facing elimination, and with their backs against the wall they began to fire on all cylinders. They got out to an 8-4 lead, and their opponents were second-guessing every move they made.
Rock Bridge was hitting ball after ball out of bounds, failing to find a groove. The Bruins found themselves down 14-7, and Murphy was audibly frustrated, opting to talk it over with her team.
“Look at what happens when you don’t correct your errors,” Murphy said during the break. “These are our own errors.”
Her Bruins remained disciplined and clawed their way back to knot things up at 20. They wound up winning a tough rally to take a 21-20 lead with a ball that barely landed inbounds.
The Bruins closed out the set 25-22 to complete the 3-0 sweep.
“We definitely wanted revenge,” Rock Bridge sophomore Ella Swindle said. “especially with (Hickman) being our rivals. It felt really good.”
The win sealed a flawless 6-0 record in conference play for Rock Bridge.
“Having this new conference this year and going 6-0 in it is really remarkable,” Murphy said. “I don’t think there would have been a better time to introduce the conference to the girls. It sets a good tone for Rock Bridge going into next year for our conference.”
The Bruins’ regular season is winding down, with just two games remaining. They will look to continue their 16-game winning streak when they suit up at 6 p.m. Friday to host St. Teresa’s Academy.