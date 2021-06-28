Rock Bridge rising junior Ella Swindle was named to the 2021 U.S. Girls U18 National Training Team roster for volleyball Monday, according to a news release.
Swindle, a setter and captain for Rock Bridge in 2020, is one of 24 athletes to make the team. After a training camp July 17-23 in Anaheim, California, twelve of those players will be selected to compete at the FIVB U18 World Championships from Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico.
Swindle, who also was on the training team last year, helped lead the Bruins to a 25-3-1 season in 2020, which included an appearance in the state tournament. She also led the team in assists, averaging 9.1 per set, and in service aces with 49, according to maxpreps.com.