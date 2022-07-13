Former Rock Bridge girls golf standout Siena Minor earned a second-place finish in the Missouri Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship after shooting 1-under 70 on Wednesday at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings.
Minor entered the final day tied for first place with Springfield’s Faith Belmear. She shot 4-under 67 to push past Minor. The Columbia local finished the tournament at 3-under 210.
Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark had her best tournament performance of the event Wednesday, when she shot 3-over 74 to tied for 14th overall. She finished at 15-over 228.
Columbia local Christine Tran competed in the Mid-Amateur Open Division. Tran shot 30-over 101 Wednesday to finish the tournament 80-over 293.