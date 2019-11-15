When Scott Mansker knew he would have to cancel the 14th annual Missouri American Water MR340 because of the combination of high water and cold weather, he still had a gauntlet to throw down.
Anyone still registered for the race who thought they could complete the 340-mile trip down the Missouri River in 34 hours or less would get the opportunity, beginning Friday morning in downtown Kansas City. Four boaters took him up on the challenge, which Mansker has dubbed the Rocket Run. They'll be trying to reach St. Charles by 5 p.m. Saturday.
The boaters are tandem team Steve Landick and Jeremy Vore of Marquette and Skandia, Michigan, respectively; solo paddler Joe Mann of Lee's Summit and pedal-driver boater Matt Walters of St. Louis. Walters will try to set the record for the farthest distance covered in a pedal-drive boat over 24 hours.
As of noon Friday, the boaters were passing Lexington, Missouri, with the pedal-drive boat four miles ahead of the other two. All three were slightly ahead of pace and enjoying a beautiful day filled with wildlife, said Jeff Barrow, a member of Missouri River Relief's safety crew.
The MR340 normally takes place in mid-July, when there's a lot more daylight and a heck of a lot more warmth. Competitors during a normal run have 88 hours to complete the race, which features nine checkpoints along the way.
Persistently high water, caused by heavy rain and large releases from dams on the upper Missouri, forced Mansker to postpone the July race to August, then to September, then to October. The number of boats registered to participate dwindled each time, from an original roster of 500 down to 21 for the desperation November date.
The 34-hour goal is a monster. Anyone who meets it will break the all-time record for the MR340, which Texas tandem team Phil Bowden and Chris Issendorf set in 2015 when they finished the race in 34 hours, 34 minutes.
To put things in perspective, just two-thirds of the racers who competed last year were able to complete the course within the 88-hour time limit, according to the Missouri 340 website.
That percentage has been pretty consistent throughout the race's history.
Landick is no stranger to endurance races. He and his father-in-law Verlen Kruger completed a 28,000-mile journey crisscrossing North America from 1980 to 1983. They remain the only two boaters to paddle the Colorado River upstream through the Grand Canyon. They were featured in a 1983 article in the New York Times.
Mann is a veteran of the MR340 and holds the men's solo record time of 36 hours, 39 minutes, which he set last year.
“All boats have previously demonstrated that they are capable of completing the course in that time,” Mansker said of the 34-hour time limit. “They’re well equipped to paddle in the cold and have done it before.”
Weather permitting, the competitors will leave Kaw Point in Kansas City at 7 a.m. Friday. Assuming they keep the required 10-mph pace, they would be passing by Cooper's Landing around 2:30 a.m.
The boats will have four safety boats escorting them throughout the race.