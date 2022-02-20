It only seems fitting for the first winner in NASCAR's Next-Gen car to be a rookie. Although rookie stripes are on the car of Austin Cindric, the 23 year old drove like a veteran in the Daytona 500 in just his eighth career start.
“Just proud to be able to do it,” Cindric said. “Proud to be able to hold off those runs at the end of the race. And it means the world to me to sit here and be able to say I’m a Daytona 500 winner.”
It wasn't complete smooth sailing for the 2020 Xfinity Series Champion on his way to victory lane. Cindric got involved in the first caution of the day, running into the back of Chase Briscoe, not seeing the field check up for the missing tire belonging to the 50 car of Kaz Grala.
“I’m not quite sure if the 14 spotted the tire before we did,” Cindric said. “Obviously, I just ran over him and spun out and I’m glad I didn’t really cost him anything in the race. So it didn’t really actually change the race really at all for anybody. No harm, no foul.”
Despite the early run in, Cindric put himself toward the front of the pack all day long, finishing stage one in second, mostly playing the supporting role for teammate Ryan Blaney and for the former driver of the No. 2 car Brad Keselowski.
It was Cindric’s turn to take the lead on lap 157 after getting past Keselowski, where he led the pack on the bottom part of the racetrack with Blaney in tow. For the next 21 laps, the lead went back and forth between 23XI driver Bubba Wallace and Cindric.
Cindric relinquished the lead of the bottom line to the 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. but kept himself in contention by avoiding the big one at lap 192 and lining up on the restart in second. At lap 194, Cindric retook the lead right before another caution at lap 196, setting the stage for an overtime finish with Blaney in second.
By choosing the outside line for what would be the final restart of the evening, Cindric had to rely on his Penske teammate to let him on the inside and pray the rest of the field kept the race green.
With the outside lane separating and Briscoe and Keselowski getting in to one another, the race came down to Cindric, Blaney and Wallace for the win. With Wallace giving a huge push to Blaney, the driver of the No. 12 car made the move to the outside to try to steal the victory.
Having lost the 2021 Xfinity title back in November, Cindric wasn’t going to let another big race slip away from him, putting the block on his Penske teammate and forcing Blaney into the wall.
With Wallace to the inside mounting a charge of his own, Cindric had to throw the block on Wallace, which allowed him just enough time to take the checkered flag.
“I knew if I got to the tri-oval and I was nose ahead, I would get it,” Cindric said. “I actually learned that Thursday night. But for me, yeah, just holding off the wolves, it’s the race that means everything to everybody. Once you come off of 4, all gloves are off and everybody wants it.”
Cindric’s margin of victory is the third-closest finish in Daytona 500 history, with the race coming down to .036 of a second. Wallace came up just short in second place.
“I’m going to be pissed off about this one for a while,” Wallace said. “I was happy on the first second place we got a couple years ago. This one sucks when you’re that close, but all in all, happy for our team.”
The race overall proved to be a test of the Next-Gen cars safety, with multiple violent crashes throughout the race. Both William Byron and rookie Harrision Burton went for wild rides two laps prior to the conclusion of stage one, with Byron’s car going nose first into the inside wall on the backstretch, while Burton's car flipped over onto its roof.
There were two more major crashes during the evening, one on lap 192 and one on 196. While the crash on lap 192 claimed more cars and forced NASCAR to throw the red flag, the wreck on lap 196 was more dangerous, with Stenhouse going nose first into the outside wall exiting turn four. In a testament to NASCAR’s innovation and safety, all drivers taken to the infield care center during the race were checked and released.
The NASCAR Cup Series will head out west for the race at Auto Club Speedway for the Wise Power 400 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Fontana, California.