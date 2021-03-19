It’s time to rewrite the record books for Columbia College lacrosse.
The records set Friday in its matchup with Clarke (Iowa) included: most goals scored in a game, biggest winning margin and fewest goals conceded in a conference matchup.
The Cougars (4-0, 3-0 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) were in clinical form at R. Marvin Owens Field as they pummeled the Pride 26-1 to extend their unbeaten start .
Eight different Cougars made it onto the scoresheet. Midfielder Tyler Parrott led the lot with six goals, taking his season tally to 16.
Columbia’s previous biggest winning margin came in a 23-0 rout of Central Christian on April 21, 2018. This was also the most goals Columbia has scored in a single game.
Its previous best defensive performance in a KCAC game came in an 11-2 win against St. Ambrose on March 24, 2019.
As the season rolls on, the wins just keep getting bigger .
In its three previous games, the Cougars have recorded four-, nine- and 14-goal victories. Its 25-goal demolition job of the Pride was its eighth consecutive win in a run that dates back to Feb. 29, 2020.