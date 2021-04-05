Columbia College women’s soccer’s place in the American Midwest Conference final was never in doubt Tuesday.
Natalie Peng opened the scoring after just five minutes of play. She picked up a scuffed goal kick from Lyon goalkeeper Jena Vavasseur, dribbled past three players and then rocketed a left-footed shot into the roof of the net from 22 yards.
From there, the Cougars never let up.
Coumbia defeated Lyon 9-1 in the AMC semifinals at R. Marvin Owens Field by capitalizing on the Scots’ mistakes and making the most of the wide areas, setting up a championship game with Missouri Baptist.
“We’re getting numbers to the box, we’re scoring the way we want to score goals,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “It took a while to get that third goal and then it kind of opened up for us. I really was looking for that third goal, but I love getting the two early goals.
“It’s the way we want to control a soccer game, and then finally we put some numbers on the board tonight.”
Columbia was in a punishing mood. Its players were first to every loose ball, won nearly every 50/50 challenge and halted every potential Lyon counterattack by tracking back fast and making timely tackles.
Lyon recorded just one shot on goal in the first half — a speculative 45-yard hit-and-hope that did little to trouble Cougars ’keeper Victoria Heus.
On offense, Columbia once again made great early use of its superior wide players Delfina Zolesio and Jewel Morelan. Few threatening attacks passed by without any involvement from the pair.
“Delfina has just been fun to watch on the left side,” Klein said. “Jewel’s doing her job on the right side.”
Morelan had the beating of Lyon’s left back from the word go, and it was her strength and pace that helped Columbia get its second goal of the day.
Isabella Govero put the ball in the net for goal number two, turning home a chance from inside the six-yard box after Morelan’s pinpoint low cross. It put the Cougars two up inside seven minutes, and already out of sight of the visiting Lyon.
Just 30 seconds before the goal, Zolesio’s work on the wing looked almost certain to have managed the same feat.
Reese Hamilton squandered a golden opportunity from the edge of the six-yard box, after taking a touch to control Zolesio’s cross. That followed a mazy run to the byline, past several Lyon defenders.
But the Cougars were not made to rue the error. Govero’s goal on the very next attack gave them breathing room and forced Lyon to press and attack more than it would have wanted so early in the game.
As more and more space opened up, the more ruthless Columbia became.
Abigail Meyer and Greta Haarmann both headed home goals from corners. Allison Floyd drilled home a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the area. And that was just the first half.
In the second half, the Cougars were able to rotate, but their players off the bench were able to maintain the dominance.
Just over a minute into the second half, Maddie Ballard finished to put Columbia up six. She would grab another goal before the end of the game.
Floyd joined in on the fun, as did Chloe Hall and Brooke Winningham. No matter who was on the pitch, Lyon had no answers for the Cougars’ ruthless attack. Eight different players made it onto the scoresheet by the end of the 90 minutes.
Lyon scored a consolation goal straight from a corner with 12 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late in terms of stopping Columbia progressing to the final.
Columbia now only has Missouri Baptist standing between it and a seventh AMC postseason title. When the two programs faced one another Oct. 6 during the regular season, Columbia ran out 2-1 winners.
“We’ve got to come out Thursday and do what we’ve done the last few games,” Klein said. “Get the early goal and be aggressive and try and play in the offensive half.
“It’s gonna be aggressive and it’s gonna be a physical match, but happy to be playing at home and feeling good about the way we’re playing.”