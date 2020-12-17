ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins scored 20 points, Jordan Goodwin had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Saint Louis beat North Carolina State 80-69 on Thursday night.
Saint Louis (6-0) has won 11 consecutive games dating to last season.
Manny Bates scored 20 points, including three second-half dunks, and a career-high eight blocks to lead N.C. State (3-1). The Wolfpack played their first game in two weeks after having games with Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic canceled, and Louisville postponed.
Devon Daniels added 15 points and Braxton Beverly had 13 for N.C. State, which shot 46% (26 of 57) from the field and missed 14 of 18 from long range.
Perkins, the Billikens' leading scorer averaging 19.4 points, made 7 of 16 shots. Goodwin added a season-best five assists and two steals. Goodwin has a double-double in all but one game this season.
Yuri Collins added 17 points for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points and Hasahn French a season-high 13 rebounds.
The game was tied at 58 midway through the second half. Perkins had nine points as part of 22-11 closing run, and his jumper stretched the Billikens' lead to 77-65 with 1:31 to play.
NO. 5 KANSAS 58, NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 57
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ochai Agbaji made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left and finished with 23 points as No. 5 Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 58-57 on Thursday night, giving the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row.
Agbaji made four 3-pointers but got the game-winning points for the Jayhawks (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) when he worked inside and took an inbound pass from Marcus Garrett.
Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) had one more opportunity, but Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders, had his mid-range jumper blocked by Jalen Wilson to end the game.
Garrett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas, which has never lost a Big 12 opener, and last lost a conference opener during the 1990-91 season in the old Big Eight Conference. Christian Braun also had 10 rebounds.
Mac McClung led Texas Tech with a season-high 21 points, but didn’t score in the last 11 minutes.
NO. 9 CREIGHTON 94, ST. JOHN'S 76
NEW YORK — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and Creighton cruised past St. John’s.
Denzel Mahoney had 16 points and freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 off the bench to help the Bluejays (5-2, 1-1 Big East) bounce back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night.
Damien Jefferson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Christian Bishop added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton.
Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm (5-4, 0-3) with 17 points, and freshman Posh Alexander had 13.