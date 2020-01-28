Schaeffer, Stephens dominate Cottey on the road
Freshman forward Maddison Schaeffer had a career night for the Stars with 28 points and 10 rebounds, as Stephens defeated Cottey 64-54 to end a five-game slide Tuesday.
Stephens took the lead early, as it ended the first quarter up 23-14. Cottey outscored the Stars 16-9 in the second quarter to cut down Stephens’ lead to two heading into halftime.
The Stars came out a determined unit the other side of the break, though, taking the third and fourth quarters at 16-11 and 16-13, respectively.
Schaeffer also tied the program record for most made field goals in a game with 11. Schaeffer’s 28 points are tied for the fourth-most in Stephens history. It was also her first double-double for the Stars.
Senior guard Makenzie Jemes contributed 12 points and eight rebounds and now sits just 11 shy of becoming the fourth Star to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Stephens coach Joshua Steffen is chasing a milestone of his own and is just four wins away from his 100th career win.
Stephens basketball returns to action in an AMC matchup at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
— Missourian Staff