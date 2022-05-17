Columbia College softball tossed its second straight two-hit shutout, this time against Friends as AMC Pitcher of the Year Ella Schouten stepped up as the hero for the Cougars on Tuesday in Henderson, Tennessee.
Columbia knocked off Friends 5-0 to secure a spot in the regional finals.
Friends (31-20) had no answer for Schouten. The Falcons never advanced a runner past first and never was able to get more than one runner on in an inning. Schouten would strikeout nine batters and allowed just four total baserunners in her complete-game effort.
Schouten's lights-out performance allowed Columbia (35-10) to cruise on offense. The Cougars struck quickly, taking a 1-0 lead in the first after an Emily King RBI-double. Schouten helped her own cause after a single scored a run off a Friends throwing error to make it 2-0 in the fourth.
Columbia capped off its scoring with an Abigail Pringer two-run home run in the fourth, and an Athena Wheeler solo shot in the fifth.
The Cougars will play the Friends or Freed-Hardeman at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Henderson, Tennessee, in the regional finals. If Columbia was to lose, it would play another game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
CC baseball has season come to an end after losing late lead
Columbia College baseball's season came to a bitter end in the NAIA opening rounds after giving up an eighth inning lead to No. 3-seeded Taylor. The 3-2 loss for the Cougars ended their season with a record of 38-14.
Columbia controlled Taylor (41-17) for much of the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the fourth after a Devyn Lopez two-RBI single. Cougars starter Dan Fick cruised through much of the game, striking out six and allowing just one run in his first seven innings, but ran into trouble in the eighth.
After getting two outs in the first three batters in the eighth, Taylor was given new life after an error allowed Taylor shortstop Nick Rusche to advance to third. Fick then surrendered a game-tying RBI single to designated hitter Kaleb Kolpien.
Fick surrendered another hit which put runners at the corners, which ended his day at 7⅔ innings pitched. Noah Skaggs was brought on in relief but walked the only batter he faced to load the bases and was lifted for Kaleb Richards. Richards then walked the only batter he faced to give Taylor a 3-2 lead.
Freshman starter Bryce Taylor was brought in after Richards and struck out the only batter he faced to leave the bases loaded, and Columbia began to rally in the ninth.
Columbia was able to put runners on the corners for third baseman Tegan Woods, but Taylor closer Jack Ross struck Woods out swinging to eliminate the Cougars.
The win set up another elimination game for Taylor against No. 5 seed Bryan, with the winner advancing to play Wednesday.