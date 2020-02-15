Former Missouri distance runner Karissa Schweizer earned top-three finishes in both her events at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In Friday's 3,000-meter run, Schweizer finished second with a time of 8:53.70, while Bowerman Track Club teammate Shelby Houlihan won the race in 8:52.03. In the 1,500-meter race Saturday, Schweizer was third in 4:08.32, about two seconds behind Houlihan's winning time.

Schweizer is expected to compete at the Olympic trials in June in hopes of securing a berth in one or more distance running events.

