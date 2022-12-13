Alabama Houston Basketball

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives past Houston guard Marcus Sasser, back, and forward Jarace Walker on his way to the basket Saturday at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The Crimson Tide won 71-65.

 Kevin M. Cox/The Associated Press

Of the major conferences, the SEC joins the Big 12 as the only ones whose teams are all .500 or better. A tough league saw some teams pick up impressive wins, while others suffered tough losses. Here’s this week’s SEC men’s basketball power rankings.

1. Alabama (8-1) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. No. 15 Gonzaga (in Birmingham, Alabama)

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you