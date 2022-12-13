Of the major conferences, the SEC joins the Big 12 as the only ones whose teams are all .500 or better. A tough league saw some teams pick up impressive wins, while others suffered tough losses. Here’s this week’s SEC men’s basketball power rankings.
1. Alabama (8-1) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. No. 15 Gonzaga (in Birmingham, Alabama)
There is no better way to propel yourself to No. 1 in the power rankings than taking down the top team in the country. Alabama went on the road and beat then-No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday behind Noah Clowney’s 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Crimson Tide — now ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll — trailed by as many as 15 in the second half before rallying and leaving the Fertitta Center with a win.
2. Tennessee (9-1) Upcoming matchups: Saturday at No. 9 Arizona
The No. 6 team in the country and one of the best defensive teams in all of college basketball hasn’t allowed an opponent to reach the 60-point mark since Nov. 24. After holding Eastern Kentucky to under 25% from the field in an 84-49 victory, the Volunteers defeated then-No. 13 Maryland 56-53 and held the Terrapins to just 2-of-24 shooting from behind the arc.
3. Kentucky (7-2) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. No. 16 UCLA
Yale gave the No. 13 Wildcats a run Saturday, taking a 35-33 lead less than three minutes into the second half. But then, Oscar Tshiebwe went off. He scored Kentucky’s next 12 points to help the Wildcats pull away for a 10-point victory. Tshiebwe scored twice as many points as anyone else on the court, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
4. Arkansas (9-1) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. Bradley (in Little Rock, Arkansas)
Losing former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile for the season because of an ACL tear this past Tuesday against UNC Greensboro is going to hurt the No. 10 Razorbacks.
The Hogs overcame a 12-point deficit in the first half and a seven-point deficit in the second half against UNC Greensboro. Ricky Council IV and Nick Smith Jr. led the charge Saturday against Oklahoma, scoring 26 and 21 points, respectively, in an 88-78 neutral-court win in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
5. Mississippi State (9-0) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. Jackson State, Saturday vs. Nicholls State
The final undefeated team in the SEC, the No. 17 Bulldogs continued their impressive start with a 69-51 road victory over Minnesota on Sunday. Tolu Smith is the Bulldogs’ most dominant player, but D.J. Jeffries is right behind him after scoring 10 or more points in six of the last seven games.
6. Auburn (8-1) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. Georgia State, Sunday at USC
The No. 19 Tigers became one of two teams kicked out of the undefeated club in the SEC. Memphis regained a lead over Auburn toward the end of the first half Saturday and never gave it back, finishing with an 82-73 road win. Bruce Pearl’s squad was cold all game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 25% from behind the arc.
7. LSU (9-1) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. Winthrop
Justice Hill delivered a game-winning layup as the Tigers took down Wake Forest 72-70 on Saturday in Atlanta. It was Hill’s second bucket of the game, but he collected six assists. KJ Williams racked up 35 points and 10 rebounds, going 7-for-9 from 3-point range. In LSU’s 67-57 victory over North Carolina Central on Tuesday, Williams scored 18 points to go with 12 rebounds.
8. Missouri (9-1) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. UCF (in Sunrise, Florida)
Is a 28-point loss to your biggest rival at home a disappointment? Yes. Will it dictate the rest of the season? More than likely not. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to then-No. 6 Kansas on Saturday — a 95-67 rout. The Tigers have two games left before their conference opener Dec. 28 against Kentucky at Mizzou Arena.
“We played some good teams. Penn is a preseason NCAA Tournament team; Wichita State, that was a good environment. There are a host of teams throughout our schedule that have allowed us to discover who we are and also put us in situations to make sure we’re working on the right things we need to work on,” MU coach Dennis Gates said following the loss to Kansas.
A loss is not what Gates or anyone in the locker room wanted, but the coach believes the Tigers are still on track to accomplish their goals.
“We’re in the infant stages. What I challenge my guys each and every day is how can we use every situation that we encountered — good, bad or ugly — to continue to galvanize and get on the same page so we can have in April the outcome that we want,” Gates said.
Kansas coach Bill Self went on to add how Missouri is a team that is reflective of its record.
“I think he’s done a great job; they’re 9-0. He’s done a great job,” Self said of Gates postgame Saturday. “One game doesn’t in any way shape or form, for us or them, define anything, but it should be a learning experience for both of us. I know that they’re gonna do a great job, and they already have done a great job, but it’ll be a good learning experience.”
9. Ole Miss (7-2) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. UCF, Saturday vs. Temple
Matthew Murrell scored a team-high 17 points over Valparaiso in a 98-61 win Saturday. Murrell leads the Rebels in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game, and has cracked double figures in seven games.
10. Florida (6-4) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday vs. Ohio (in Tampa, Florida)
The Gators faced a huge test when it hosted then-No. 5 UConn this past Wednesday. The Huskies dominated throughout in a 75-54 win.
A bright spot for Florida from the loss is that three players — Colin Castleton, Alex Fudge and Riley Kugel — reached double figures. Castleton also had a team-high eight rebounds and two assists.
11. Texas A&M (6-3) Upcoming matchup: Saturday at Memphis
Four Aggies cracked double figures in a 72-54 home victory over Oregon State on Sunday. Wade Taylor IV, who is the Aggies’ leading scorer, also leads the team in assists — adding six more Sunday.
12. Georgia (7-3) Upcoming matchup: Sunday vs. Notre Dame (in Atlanta)
The Bulldogs let Georgia Tech finish on a 6-0 run over the final two minutes to hand Georgia its third loss of the season this past Tuesday. This was in spite of the Bulldogs shooting 53.4% from the field compared to the Yellow Jackets’ 47.6%. The key stat was free-throw shooting — the Bulldogs connected on just 56.3% of their foul shots, while Georgia Tech hit on 73.7%.
13. Vanderbilt (5-5) Upcoming matchups: Saturday vs. NC State (in Chicago)
The up-and-down woes continue for the Commodores during their .500 start. Tyrin Lawrence sank two huge free throws to lift Vanderbilt to a 75-74 home win over Pittsburgh this past Wednesday, but two days later, the Commodores lost to Grambling State 64-62.
14. South Carolina (5-4) Upcoming matchups: Wednesday at UAB, Saturday vs. East Carolina (in Greenvile, South Carolina)
Gregory Jackson II has been a bright spot for the Gamecocks. The freshman is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for his hometown team. Jackson scored 18 points and pulled down five rebounds in a 68-57 win over Presbyterian on Sunday.