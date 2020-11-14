GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35 on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Trask threw for 356 yards and six scores against the Razorbacks (3-4), who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime. It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. He's the only player in school history to accomplish that feat.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, a three-year starter for the Gators (5-1), was booed in his return to the Swamp and unable to do much to steal the spotlight from Trask.
Trask started a new streak by throwing at least four TD passes in the first half for the second straight week, quite possibly raising his stock from Heisman Trophy hopeful to Heisman front-runner. He had five in Florida’s first six drives and might have had another had the Gators not failed to convert a fourth-down play at the Arkansas 16.
Still, it was Trask's most impressive half in two years as a starter and put him in elite company as the Gators won their 11th straight at home and moved a step closer to locking up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
He became the third player in school history with at least 25 touchdown passes in multiple years, joining Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Danny Wuerffel. Both of those guys have statues outside the stadium.
He also became the fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1996 to throw four or more TDs in six consecutive games in a single season. The list includes Colt Brennan (Hawaii, 9 in 2006), Graham Harrell (Texas Tech, 6 in 2007) and Logan Woodside (Toledo, 6 in 2016).
Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Rodriguez rushed for two scores including a 74-yarder before the Wildcats withstood Vanderbilt's late rally to win 38-35 Saturday and end a two-game losing streak.
Rested from a bye and with Wilson back from a one-game absence because of a wrist injury, the Wildcats (3-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) moved the ball at will against the Commodores (0-6, 0-6) with five TDs and a field goal on its first seven possessions. Wilson sandwiched a 32-yard score in the first half between TD passes to tight ends Justin Rigg (15 yards) and Keaton Upshaw (21).
Wilson completed 13 of 15 passes for 110 yards and rushed seven times for 83. Rodriguez rushed 13 times for a career-high 149 yards with TDs of 3 and 74 yards, the last providing a 17-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Chance Poore, playing in place of Matt Ruffolo, kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Kentucky ended up needing that cushion as Vanderbilt answered with Mitchell Pryor's 2-yard TD run before Ken Seals' 7-yard scoring pass to Cam Johnson with 30 seconds remaining to get within three. The Wildcats recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. Seals threw for two TDs, while backup Mike Wright accounted for two scores.
Two days after Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman, 45, died of cancer, the Wildcats honored him multiple ways including controlling the line of scrimmage throughout. They initially lined up with just 10 men and took a delay of game penalty (declined) just before left tackle Landon Young came on the field wearing Schlarman's No. 65 worn while playing for Kentucky in the mid-1990s.
Big night for Corral, Ole Miss outlasts South Carolina 59-42
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42 on Saturday night.
Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line. Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.
During the play, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tossed his clipboard 20 yards in the air at the catch and raced up the sidelines 30 yards before stopping to celebrate with a fist pump as Moore completed the game’s decisive play.
Ole Miss (3-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) finished with 708 yards of offense, the most in school history in an SEC game. Corral finished 28 of 32 for 513 yards passing, a school record, including four touchdowns. Corral added a 3-yard touchdown run, while Jerrion Ealy rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 12 and 5 yards.
Moore had 13 receptions for 225 yards, including touchdown catches of 91 and 25 yards, both during the fourth-quarter surge. Lakia Henry had 10 tackles and A.J. Finley had an interception as Ole Miss stopped the final three South Carolina offensive series.