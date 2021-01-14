In Baton Rouge, La., Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M’s bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.
Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells’ charging foul ended the Aggies’ hopes.
Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.
Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi State 78: In Starkville, Miss., Jordan Lewis scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Alabama came on strong after halftime to bump off No. 14 Mississippi State.
The last time the Crimson Tide (11-1, 4-1) were in Starkville, they edged Mississippi State, 66-64, on Feb. 23, 2020. The win, Alabama’s third in a row, moves it alone into second place in the SEC behind fifth-ranked South Carolina’s 4-0.
Alabama outscored the Bulldogs (8-3, 3-2) 53-34 in the second half. Megan Abrams added 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting, Jasmine Walker scored 17 with 10 rebounds and Ariyah Copeland added 11 points and 13 boards for the Tide. Alabama also made 17 of 21 free throws.
Myah Taylor and Rickea Jackson scored 15 apiece to lead the Bulldogs. Jessika Carter added 10.
Georgia 67, No. 23 Tennessee 66: In Knoxville, Tenn., Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.
After Rennia Davis scored inside to pull Tennessee within one — and cap the scoring — with 29 seconds left, the Lady Vols had to foul five times. Jenna Staiti, an 89% free-throw shooter, missed twice with 13.8 seconds to go but the rebound went out of bounds off a Tennessee player.
With 3.4 seconds left, Georgia threw the ball away on the inbounds and Tennessee had a final shot, but the Vols couldn’t connect on a lob to Davis in the lane and Georgia came up with the ball as time ran out.
Gabby Connally also had 17 points for Georgia (11-1, 2-1), whose last win in Knoxville came in 1996. Davis finished with 15 points and Tamari Key 14 for Tennessee (8-2, 2-1).
No. 17 Arkansas 84, Florida 80: In Fayetteville, Ark., Chelsea Dungee scored 33 points, going 17 for 17 from the foul line, and No. 17 Arkansas held off Florida despite a career-high 41 points for Gators sophomore Lavender Briggs.
Florida trailed by 14 in the third quarter before reeling off 10 straight and went into the fourth quarter down 69-62. The Gators got within five with 90 seconds left and had the ball but accrued an offensive foul. Briggs scored 16 points in the final 10 minutes.
Destiny Slocum scored 17 points for the Razorbacks (11-4, 2-3), Amber Ramirez had 12 and Makyala Daniels 11. Briggs’ outburst was the fourth-highest in history for the Gators (7-6, 0-5), four shy of matching the school record and the most since Ronni Williams had 41 four years ago.
No. 5 South Carolina 106, Vanderbilt 43: In Nashville, Tenn., Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and No. 5 South Carolina routed Vanderbilt to remain perfect in the conference.
The Gamecocks (9-1, 4-0) have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season and they are four wins away from their longest conference winning streak. South Carolina won 24 straight between Jan. 3, 2016, and Jan. 26. 2017.
Brea Beal also scored 17 points, Destanni Henderson added 12, and Laeticia Amihere had 11. Preseason All-American Aliyah Boston had seven points and 10 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ second-highest scoring game this season. Koi Love led Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-2) with 18 points.