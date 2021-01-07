In College Station, Texas, Jordan Nixon scored a career-high 19 points to lead No. 8 Texas A&M to a 77-60 win over No. 10 Kentucky on Thursday night.
Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points and Ciera Johnson had 14, and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aggies (11-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) match their best start since the 2014-15 season.
Nixon scored A&M's first 11 points and capped a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter with two free throws to give the Aggies a 59-47 lead. Kentucky’s Blair Green ended the drought with a 15-foot jumper with to pull the Wildcats within 10 with 7:20 left, but that’s the closest the Wildcats (9-2, 2-1) got.
Rhyne Howard, the reigning SEC player of the year, had 22 points for Kentucky. KeKe McKinney added 12 points.
A&M went inside to start the second half with Johnson getting two buckets and two free throws to help the Aggies take a 45-39 lead. Kentucky answered with an 8-0 run as Howard hit a 3-pointer and then assisted on a 3 by McKinney.
The Aggies answered with the last eight points of the quarter with half coming at the free-throw line. Kentucky didn’t score in the last 4:31, making three turnovers and missing three field goals and two free throws.
Kentucky took a 5-0 lead, but the Aggies came back to take an 11-9 lead with all the points by Nixon, who capped it with a 3-pointer just under five minutes into the game.
Howard and Jazmine Massengill hit shots in the last 15 seconds of the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 21-18 lead. A 14-foot jumper by Chasity Patterson and a pair of buckets by Howard gave Kentucky the biggest lead of the first half at 27-20. But the Wildcats had four turnovers in the last 6:33 left before intermission and the Aggies hit 5 of 6 free throws, including two by Wilson with 15 seconds left to tie the score at 31.
Tennessee 88, No. 13 Arkansas 73: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and Tennessee raced past Arkansas on Thursday night.
Davis had 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Vols open a 42-35 lead and Burrell had 10 in the third when they stretched the lead to 70-55.
Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11 points apiece for Tennessee (7-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), which had paused activities on Dec. 29 because of COVID issues and missed ranked opponents Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Davis also had 11 rebounds for her 36th career double-double, tying former star Tamika Catchings for sixth on the Tennessee career list.
Chelsea Dungee scored 30 points for Arkansas (10-3, 1-2), but was just 1 of 10 from distance and 9 of 26 overall. Destiny Slocum added 17 points and Amber Ramirez 15.
When Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter, the Lady Vols had a double-figure lead for good. Davis had two inside baskets in the run that made it 60-44.
Arkansas got it back to 10 a minute into the fourth-quarter but Tennessee then had a 14-5 run to end the threat.
The Razorbacks shot just 32%, were outscored 52-20 in the paint and got no points from their bench. The Lady Vols shot 54% (37 of 69) and had a 49-36 rebounding advantage, leading to a plus-10 difference on second chance points.
No. 14 Mississippi State, Florida 54: In Gainesville, Florida, Jessika Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her 16th career double-double and Mississippi State turned back Florida on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good when six different players scored, three of them hitting 3-pointers, in a 15-2 run in the first quarter. But the Gators hung around by getting to the foul line while the Bulldogs only shot 44% (23 of 63) from the field, hitting 5 of 18 behind the arc.
Rickea Jackson added 14 points for Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won eight straight in the series. Carter was 11-of-18 shooting while her teammates combined to go 17 of 45 (38%).
Lavender Briggs scored 23 points for the Gators (7-4, 0-3), who played their third-straight Top 15 opponent to open league play. Kiara Smith and Faith Dut added 10 points apiece
The Bulldogs led 19-11 after one quarter and Carter scored 11 points in the second quarter when the lead increased to 36-25.
The lead was still a dozen heading into the fourth quarter when Briggs scored the first five points. She had back-to-back buckets to pull Florida within 56-49 with 3:23 to play. But Jackson hit a 3-pointer, ending a streak of six Carter points, and Carter scored again before Sidney Cooks iced it with a 3.
Mississippi State was only 5 of 5 from the foul line, four coming in the fourth quarter, while Florida was 12 of 16. The Gators only had five assists and 16 turnovers that were turned into 16 points.