No lead is safe when playing a top-10 team in the country.
Columbia College women’s basketball had to learn that the hard way.
Despite an exceptional first-half performance, the Cougars lost 70-54 to ninth-ranked Sterling College in Game 2 of the opening round of the NAIA National Championship, ending their season.
Up by as many as 13, Columbia was unable to do what it did so successfully in the first half.
Where the Cougars managed to slide Sterling out wide early on, the Warriors found space later. Columbia’s rotating fives — the steady starters and the dynamic bench — continued to find opportunities on offense, but their shooting dried up from 41.7% shooting from 3 in the first half to 27.6% by game’s end.
But that does not tell the full story. To mount its comeback, Sterling simply turned it on.
The Warriors were untouchable in the second half. Down by 10 at half, an 11-3 run to begin the third quarter was just the tip of the iceberg. They went on to score 28 points in those 10 minutes alone, 15 more than the Cougars in the quarter and five more than their entire total for the half. In the fourth quarter, the Warriors added another 21 points.
Beyond the points, the second-half box score paints a pleasant picture for Sterling. It picked up 29 second-half rebounds to Columbia’s 12. It scored 30 more points in the paint, where Columbia had all but shut it out in the first half. It forced the Cougars into eight turnovers, resulting in 12 points.
Much of this came from an elite performance from Sterling’s Taya Wilson, who put up 21 points and more than a third of her team’s boards with 19. It was her quality that pushed Sterling to victory.
It all could not have been more of a contrast to the first half.
In the first 20 minutes, Sterling had no answer for Columbia’s contrasting styles. The changes of attacking paces had the Sterling defense stuttering. Columbia’s bench — nicknamed the Piranhas — outscored its opponent’s bench 19-4. Clare and Mallory Shetley gave the Warriors no peace when it was their turn on offense.
The Cougars defense stole the show in the early stages. Sterling seldom found space in the paint and was ice cold from the perimeter, going 0 of 9 under Columbia pressure. In the second quarter, the Cougars stopped the Warriors from putting up a single point for seven and a half minutes.
But it all changed. The lead had disappeared by the time the game clock showed 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. Sterling never looked back, leaving a promising, but perhaps still too inexperienced Columbia in its wake.