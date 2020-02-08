After the win over Williams Baptist on Feb. 6, players and coach Taylor Possail emphasized the significance of Saturday’s matchup against Freed-Hardeman.
With a win, Columbia College (19-5, 15-3 AMC) could have moved into sole possession of second place in the American Midwest Conference and taken revenge for a 30-point loss earlier in the season. The Cougars couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, and after not making a field goal in the second quarter, dug too deep of a hole to climb out of in their 74-69 loss to the 13th-ranked Lions (18-5, 15-2 AMC).
“(Freed-Hardeman plays) hard, they defend and I think we missed some opportunities tonight that we’re gonna want back," Possail said. "To have a chance late, I gotta give our girls a lot of credit. They stayed the course.”
Early on, the Cougars looked like a different team than the one that was outmatched in December. CC led 12-3 a little over four minutes into the game, and four of the Cougars starters had scored. Freed-Hardeman quickly brought the lead to within one, but a Raegan Wieser 3-pointer extended the CC lead to 17-13 with 2:07 to play in the first quarter. That was the last field goal the Cougars would make until the third quarter.
CC turned the ball over 11 times in the second quarter and shot 0-of-8 from the field. The Lions capitalized, but didn’t put the game completely out of reach, leading 34-21 at halftime.
“There were some calls that maybe we felt didn’t go our way but kinda let that get into our heads,” Wieser said. “I think we were super hyped up and I think we just needed to relax a little bit because there were some unforced turnovers that we didn’t need. I think that’s something we can learn from, especially when things aren’t going your way, making sure we’re staying relaxed, calming down and playing our game.”
Wieser got the Cougars within five after converting an and-1 with 3:38 to play in the third quarter. It was then that Lions freshman Caroline Chambers started to assert her presence. She scored the team’s next nine points and they led 54-40 heading to the fourth quarter. Chambers finished with 19 points.
“She knocked down shots she was open on, she made some nice plays and that kid can really go,” Possail said. “I have a feeling she’s their next wave of really good bigs.”
The Cougar seniors sparked a rally in the fourth quarter. Jordan Alford knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to nine with six minutes to play. When the lead jumped back up to 12 with a little over three minutes to play, Wieser and Alford answered with two more threes.
“I’m proud of the way we did fight back, when it seemed like our backs were against the wall,” Wieser said.
For a brief moment, it looked like Columbia Columbia might pull off the comeback. After an Alford and-1 cut the lead to 66-62, she stole the inbounds pass and sophomore Clare Shetley was fouled. She made both free throws, and they trailed by two with 1:14 to play.
Possial wanted to build off of the Cougars momentum, so they continued to press. The Lions broke it easily and Reagan Floyd had a wide open layup.
"For the rest of my career I'll probably think about that call," Possail said.
CC would not cut the lead any further in the five point loss.
Alford finished with 20 points and Wieser had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
“It’s a tough loss, but obviously it’s like a learning curve for us,” Alford said. “We’ll move right on to the next game, take what we need from this one. We still have six more games left, you never know what’s gonna happen.”
The Cougars are back in action against Missouri Baptist at 5:30 p.m Thursday at home.
Columbia College men’s basketball falls short in 68-66 loss to Freed-Hardeman
Columbia College had three shots to tie the game against Freed-Hardeman.
The Cougars trailed 66-63 with 30 seconds remaining as they found Braden Wendel for a 3-point attempt. He missed, but Justin Shaw grabbed the rebound and took a shot himself that was also off the mark. They crashed the glass again and were able to control the rebound before using a timeout.
Out of the break, the Cougars designed play broke down and Adam Mennemeyer’s 3-pointer was well short and hit the left of the backboard.
“I think it was designed for Jack (Fritsche) but they read it pretty well, so Adam got it, did a little side step and it just slipped out of his hands,” Junior Casius Bell Jr. said.
CC was forced to foul and Lions forward Francis Agbata made both free throws. Desmond Funches hit a rather meaningless 3-pointer as time expired, sealing Columbia College’s (16-9, 11-6 AMC) 68-66 loss.
The game was back and forth throughout, with the largest lead for either side being Freed Hardeman’s 11-point advantage at the 11:58 mark in the first half.
Both teams struggled from distance, with the Cougars shooting 4-of-19 and the Lions 3-of-19 from behind the arc. A lot of the Cougar offense ran through forward Thibault Benabid, who shot 7 for 14 for 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“We always want to play through the paint,” graduate assistant Hank Mathews said. “They did a good job of guarding him down there. We had opportunities all game long. Some shots just didn’t fall tonight.”
In the second half, Lions guard Bryan Battle began to take over. He scored 17 of the team’s 33 points and was a big factor in Freed-Hardeman taking back the lead early in the half.
“He’s (6-foot-6), can dribble, shoot, can score at all three levels, he’s a really talented player,” Mathews said. “Definitely one of the best players in the AMC.”
The Cougars return to action against Missouri Baptist University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Arena.