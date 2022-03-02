The American Midwest Conference tournaments for both Columbia College men’s and women’s basketball and the AMC announced their end of season awards and all-conference honors. The men’s and women’s teams earned many.
The women’s awards were announced shortly after Columbia’s victory over Lyon in the AMC final, and six different Cougars were honored.
Mallory Shetley was named to the All-AMC first team.Her sister, Clare Shetley, made the all-defensive team and the All-AMC second team along with Abby Backes. Mackenzie Dubbert made the third team, DeLaney Horstman made the all-freshman team and Amber Wright was Columbia’s representative on the champions of character team.
Mallory Shetley’s first-team all-conference honor comes a year after her all-freshman team and freshman of the year honors. She averaged 15.6 points this season.
This season was also the first time senior Clare Shetley received multiple honors in a season.
The men’s awards were announced the following day, and four Cougars received honors.
Chima Oduocha was named conference newcomer of the year and first-team All-AMC. Collin Parker was an honorable mention and made all-freshman, while Noah Patrick was Columbia’s champions of character team representative.
Oduocha played his senior season at Columbia after transferring from Missouri S&T and thrived with the Cougars. Oduocha was seventh in the AMC in scoring with 14.5 points a game and fourth in the conference with 7.6 rebounds a game.
After being named AMC player of the ear for the 2020-21 season, Tony Burks was able to scoop up his second first-team all-conference honor. Burks averaged 16.2 points and short 41.5% from the field.
Parker picked up both of his awards after averaging 10.4 points this season. He shot 51.1% from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc.