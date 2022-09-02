As fall approaches in mid-Missouri, so do the various hunting seasons. Every year, thousands of Missourians embark into the wilderness to hunt.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website, several popular Missouri hunting seasons will open in the coming weeks and months.
The teal duck season runs Sept. 10-Sept. 25.
Deer, the most popular game according to local hunter Will Reiher, are up next.The deer season is split into two parts, archery and firearm. The archery season runs far longer than the firearm season, starting Sept. 15 and going until Jan. 15 with a brief hiatus from Nov. 12 through Nov. 22, which is the firearm deer season.
Archery turkey hunting has the same start date, end date and November hiatus date as archery deer hunting. Firearm turkey hunting season runs longer than deer firearm hunting, spanning the entire month of October.
The seasons for both Canadian and brant geese are the last to begin. Canadian geese are what many traditionally think of as geese, while brant geese are their smaller and stubbier cousins. Both seasons run concurrently from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9 and then again from Nov. 11 to Feb. 6.
All hunting in Missouri must be done with a permit. The Missouri Department of Conservation issues hunting permits, which can be purchased at stores like Walmart and Bass Pro Shops and also on the MDC website.
In terms of where to actually go to hunt, local hunter Jackson Atkins suggests popular spots like the Grand Pass Conservation Area in Saline County, Four Rivers Wildlife Conservation Area in Rich Hill, and Ten Mile Pond in East Prairie.
More information about seasons, permits, and hunting locations can be found on the MDC website.