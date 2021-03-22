Columbia College women's basketball's Mallory Shetley received Women's Basketball Coaches Association National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches' All-America honorable mention honors, the association announced Wednesday.
Shetley, a 6-foot freshman forward from Bourbon, Missouri, played a major role in the Cougars' run to the American Midwest Conference final and to a NAIA Championship bid.
Despite her underclassmen status, Shetley led the Cougars in points per game with 13.1, led them in scoring in eight of their 21 games and scored in double digits in 16 games. She posted a season-high point total of 21 against Hannibal-LaGrange on Jan. 14 and recorded a double-double against William Penn on Nov. 11, her second appearance for the Cougars.
Just one player on the roster — senior Geena Stephens — totaled more minutes than Shetley, who played 609 this season.
She shot 41.4% from the field, 78.2% from the free-throw line and picked up 5.1 rebounds per game.
Shetley is part of a group of 12 potential returners for Columbia College women's basketball.