On Monday, the Women's Basketball Coaches’ Association announcedthat Columbia College sophomore Mallory Shetley was named to the 2022 WBCA NAIA Coaches' All-America Team for the second time in her career.
Shetley, a six-foot forward from Bourbon, led the Cougars in points per game (15.8), assists (97), free throws made (91) and field goals made (204).
She started in all 33 games for the Cougars, helping them to an American Midwest Conference tournament championship and an appearance in the NAIA National Championship opening round.