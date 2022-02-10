Clare Shetley registered a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in Columbia College women’s basketball’s 65-60 victory over Hannibal- LaGrange in Hannibal.
Not only did Shetley record a double-double, but she also finished with a team-high four steals.
Clare’s sister Mallory was the Cougars (19-6, 12-2 American Midwest Conference) top scorer with 18 points. She also notched seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.
Columbia’s 3-point shooting helped give them the win, making 28.6% of shots beyond the arc to the Trojans’ (3-21, 1-13) 16.7%.
The Cougars will return to the court for Senior Day against Harris-Stowe at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
CC men’s basketball defeats Hannibal-LaGrange in OT
In a match that went to overtime and saw 12 lead changes, Columbia College men’s basketball beat Hannibal-LaGrange 65-56.
Grant Peters’ foul for the Trojans with 12 seconds left in regulation sent Chima Odoucha to the free-throw line. Odoucha made his first from the line to tie it up but missed the potential game-winning free throw.
In overtime, the Cougars were significantly better offensively. Columbia shot 2 of 4 from the field and 11 of 15 on free-throw attempts. Meanwhile, Hannibal-LaGrange was 1 of 6 on field goal attempts and 3 of 4 from the line.
The Cougars were led offensively by Trendon Tisdale and Oduocha, who scored 20 and 18 points respectively.
Defensively, Columbia’s Beau Washer and Oduocha led the team with nine and seven rebounds, respectively.
The Trojans’ 10 turnovers gave the Cougars 15 points off of them.
Columbia is back in action for Senior Day against Harris-Stowe State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
CC baseball defeats York in season opener
Kellen Williamson’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored the only run in Columbia College baseball’s 1-0 victory over York in its season opener.
The Cougars starting pitcher Dan Fink pitched four innings of shutout baseball, striking out four batters.
Reece Clapp, who pitched the final two innings for Columbia was credited with the win. He finished with two strikeouts and gave up no hits or walks.
There wasn’t much offense from either team, as the Cougars recorded just four hits, while the Panthers had two.
York failed to register a single extra-base hit, while Columbia had two. Cougars third baseman Braden Desonia smacked a triple to right field in the bottom of the fifth, and catcher Riley Poulton doubled to left field in the bottom of the eighth.
Columbia returns to the diamond for a doubleheader against York beginning at noon Friday in Columbia.
Stephens College basketball falls to Lyon
It was a rough outing for Stephens basketball as it dropped its fifth-straight game, losing to Lyon 62-43. This was the Stars’ second straight game losing by 15 or more points.
Sophomore Paige Kelley led Lyon and finished with 29 points and 47% shooting, as the Scots ran away with the game from the opening tipoff. The Scots started the game up 21 -8 after the first quarter.
The Stars struggled from the field, shooting 26.5% and 15.4% from three. Their one bright spot was junior Allison Moore, who scored more than half the team’s total points.
Stephens girls basketball will be back on the court Saturday to face Williams Baptist for Senior Day.