It had already been an exciting week for the Shetley family.
Sullivan High School standout Mallory Shetley signed to play basketball for Columbia College on Wednesday and join her sister Clare, who is a sophomore on the team.
Saturday was all about Clare Shetley. With the Cougars losing starting point guard Jordan Alford to an injury and Mai Nienhueser to the flu, they needed production from their bench.
Shetley filled that void and set a new career high with 19 points in Columbia College’s (18-4, 14-2 AMC) 91-43 win over Park University (5-14, 2-14 AMC).
“It’s been a great week,” Clare’s father Blaine said after the game. “(It’s) just fun to watch them all play, and I’m glad when she has a good game.”
“I knew that somebody was gonna have to step up, and I guess it was me today,” Clare Shetley said.
Coach Taylor Possail subbed Shetley in for the first time with the Cougars leading 15-14 late in the first quarter. The transfer from the College of the Ozarks caught fire, making her first seven shots, including two from behind the arc.
“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that she had the start she had, but it changed the game,” Possail said. “We know Clare is that capable.”
CC took a 48-21 lead into halftime and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half. When the Pirates defense picked up in a full court press to begin the second half, the Cougars broke it with ease. Twice, sophomore Bria Jones was wide open on a home run pass for a layup in transition.
Sarah Lamp, Park's leading scorer and rebounder, was limited because of foul trouble and had two points on 1-for-6 shooting.
“Our defensive stops led to really good offensive looks,” Shetley said.
Earlier this week, the Cougars lost their first game without Alford, who wore a boot on the bench during Saturday's game, against conference foe William Woods.
Forward Raegan Wieser said that the extra days of practice helped regroup the team and gain confidence without their senior leader. On Saturday, CC got points from all 13 players who entered the game.
“Maybe the most proud I’ve been of them so far this year,” Possail said.
Men's basketball starts strong in win over Park
With Columbia College leading 61-56 over Park University with five minutes left, Justin Shaw started to feel it.
He drained the first of two 3-pointers down the stretch that lifted the Cougars (15-8, 10-5 AMC) to a 77-64 victory over the Pirates (15-5, 10-5 AMC). He finished with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds.
The win marked a regular season sweep over the Pirates who received 15 votes in the latest Top 25 Coaches Poll.
“He has that confidence to his game, that swagger to his game,” senior Desmond Funches said. “He never gets down, he stays consistent.”
The Cougars pulled ahead 10-0 early, causing Park to use an early timeout. After the timeout, CC continued its run and led by as many as 15 in the first half.
“I thought our defense was really dialed in from the start,” coach Tomas Brock said.
But the Pirates quickly cut into the lead and a buzzer-beating 3 by Shahadah Camp chipped the lead to six. In the second half, Park tied the game twice, but Columbia College never trailed. The Cougars responded with a run of their own every time the Pirates closed the gap.
“(The quick start) proved to be an important stretch because they kinda battled back into it, which we knew they would,” Brock said. “They weren’t gonna go away easy. So I was proud of how our team responded when they made runs.”
The defense was key for the Cougars in the victory. CC forced 21 Pirate turnovers and Funches had a team-high six steals to go along with 17 points.
“Our defense was superb tonight,” Funches said. “We just followed coaches plans and kept it moving with the defense and getting steals and getting out in transition.”
The Cougars host Williams Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.