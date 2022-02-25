The Shetley sisters played their hearts out for Columbia College women’s basketball in its 77-63 win against in-state rival Missouri Baptist in the American Midwest Conference semifinal.
Clare Shetley made a career-high four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
“We knew they were gonna play defense on (Mackenzie Dubbert) pretty hard today because Mac's our big shooter and so we knew somebody was gonna have to step up and get the outside shots,” Clare Shetley said. “And then it was mainly my teammates' kick outs that really helped me get all my wide open 3s and I felt good warm it up. And so I felt confident taking my shots and so I knew they were going (in).”
Mallory Shetley chipped in a team-high 19 points along with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
“I've really had to work on my defense a lot this year and recently I've been put in more of a different position to get a better look for me on defense,” Mallory Shetley said. “And I really tried to focus on fighting and like last game, I got in a little bit of foul trouble. So I really tried to stay in this game the best I could. And I know everybody knows I play a little offense, so I knew I need to pick it up on defensive especially at the end of the year.”
Friday’s game was the Shetley sisters' last time playing together at Southwell Complex. Both were teary-eyed when asked about playing their final home game as teammates.
“It's pretty crazy,” Mallory Shetley said. “I know a lot of people don’t get to play college sports with their sibling, so it's been pretty special for me.”
Columbia was already up 25-16 at the end of the first quarter. Each of its starters made at least one shot, and two bench players did as well.
“When we went to Missouri Baptist earlier (in the season) — when we lost — we had six points in the first quarter and it put us behind for the entire game,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “We knew coming into tonight that our effort and our energy the first quarter could really set the table, and it did. We jump out to a nine-point lead and we go the distance, leading the game from the first quarter on. And so really important because it it set the tone and that got our crowd fired up right away.”
The tale of the game was the two-seed Cougars’ hot offense, which put the three-seed Spartans on the tailend. Columbia made 29 of 54 field goals while Missouri Baptist converted 22 of 62.
Before its semifinal victory, Columbia honored Possail in his final home game. Cougars athletic director James Arnold handed the coach an honorary vest, while a packed house of fans cheered and applauded.
“The crowd, the fans, we talk to media after games, this is unique,” Possail said. “This is a unique place. You don’t get this feel at small schools. When you think about us three (Possail and the Shetleys) (we) traveled all over the country playing games. They don’t turn the lights off and do a hype video before games; this is the only place to do that. When you think about those things, you start to realize how special this place is and you start to realize that this is an experience.”
The season isn’t over just yet, though. Columbia still has the AMC final and potentially the NAIA Tournament. Up next for the Cougars (25-6) is a trip to Batesville, Arkansas, to take on one-seed Lyon at 7 p.m. Monday in the AMC Tournament final.
“We’re gonna have to defend man, they’re unique,” Possail said. “They’re very slow, very methodical. They want to win 50-48, we want to win 75-65. And so it’s really important that we get going and that we win with our offense.”