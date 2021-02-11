Columbia College women’s basketball received votes in an NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll for the 50th consecutive time Wednesday. Its opponent Thursday — Hannibal-LaGrange — entered the matchup without a win in conference play.
Moreover, when the programs last faced one another, Jan. 14, the Cougars ran away in a 31-point blowout.
Thursday’s game was far less comfortable.
“The goal is to win” was the summation from Columbia College coach Taylor Possail, and as they often have this season, the Cougars turned to the offensive prowess of Mallory Shetley. It wasn’t as easy as it should have been on paper, but the Cougars picked up a 68-62 win against the Trojans.
“We had a serious heart to heart at halftime,” Possail said.
That heart to heart was required for Columbia College, which was trailing 32-30 at the half to an opponent it had not lost to in 38 games.
In the first 20 minutes, the Cougars (10-4, 8-2 American Midwest Conference) lacked the clinical offense and defensive dominance they showed Monday in their win against William Woods. The Cougars picked up just 11 points off of 15 first-half Trojan turnovers and were outrebounded 23-11. Columbia had just two offensive rebounds.
“We just weren’t capitalizing,” Possail said. “We were missing the hustle plays. At halftime we had a long conversation about finishing plays.”
Shetley led the scoring for Columbia with 17 points despite putting up just six in the first half. Her improvement from the first half to the second mirrored her team’s.
Columbia shot just 38.7% from the field and 20% from deep in the first half and couldn’t find a way to stop Hannibal’s Emma Anderson, who ended the night with 26 points.
The Cougars had to do more than just improve their finishing. So they turned to another trusted source.
Clare Shetley solved the Cougars’ rebounding problem, picking up 13 of the team’s 36 total boards. Columbia grabbed 25 in the second half alone.
For its shooting woes, Columbia turned to Mallory Shetley and Geena Stephens, who put up 11 and eight in the second half, respectively. The pair drove into the paint at every opportunity, wreaking havoc on the opposing defense.
“Mallory is such a player,” Possail said. “We forget sometimes that she’s only played 14 games. At halftime she wasn’t playing particularly well.”
The second half was a different tale altogether, and it was the true freshman’s influence that ended up changing the course of the game.
“We needed all of her 17 points,” Possail said.
For Hannibal-LaGrange, it will be a tale of what could have been. The Trojans outshot Columbia from the field and the free-throw line in addition to outrebounding the Cougars . They may turn to their 27 turnovers, which led to 23 of Columbia’s points, as the reason for their six-point loss.
In the end, Columbia moved to 8-2 in conference play, just one game shy of AMC leaders No. 18 Lyon. The Cougars will play the Scots on Tuesday in what has the potential to be a regular-season conference decider. But first, Columbia travels to face Harris-Stowe at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.