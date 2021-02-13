To win the American Midwest Conference regular-season championship, Columbia College men's basketball needed to win its four remaining games.
Its 56-54 defeat on the road to Lyon College may have ended that bid.
Poor shooting — rather than exceptional Scots defending — was what cost the Cougars (14-5, 8-3 AMC) on Saturday. They shot just 36.5% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.
Though the two programs' conference records are similar, this was a matchup Columbia expected to win after taking the last five in the series against the Scots, including a victory at the Southwell Complex in January.
Looking at the conference records and the final score, the stats show that the two teams were almost inseparable.
The Cougars turned the ball over 17 times to the Scots' 19 and had 28 points in the paint to their opponent's 30.
In the end, shooting made all the difference.
Columbia's normally reliable Jack Fritsche made zero of his seven 3-point attempts. AMC scoring leader Tony Burks went 3 of 7 from the field on the way to 13 points — six fewer than his average.
To compound this, the Cougars recorded zero points off turnovers and scored just five bench points and six second-chance points.
Lyon did not put up much better numbers, either. The Scots were 40.8% from the field and a miserable 6.3% from 3. Columbia had opportunities but failed to convert.
With three games to go in Columbia's regular season, Lyon has leapfrogged the Cougars into the second spot in the AMC. Central Baptist continues to lead the conference with its 8-2 record. Columbia and Central Baptist will face each other in the Cougars' final game of the regular season next Saturday.
The Cougars next face the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.