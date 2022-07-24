Show-Me State Games conclude their first weekend

Louis Schnoebelen hits the ball on Sunday at Cosmo-Bethel Park. “We don’t usually get players of that caliber out here at the Show Me State Games, so it was really a good opportunity,” Schnoebelen said about his opponents.
Elizabeth Lawless and Cameron Lyon touch each other with their weapons during the Show Me State Games on Sunday at Battle Elementary School. When fencing with épée weapons, double touch points count unless it is the tie-breaking point, a key difference between épée and the other disciplines of fencing.
From left, Ryan Wilkerson and Lexi Payne talk with each other at the end of the competition on Sunday at Cosmo-Bethel Park. Wilkerson said he has been playing for 15 years since high school and is just getting back into it with his wife.
The game referee and owner of Ammo Alley, Doug Alley, talks to Kylie Wells on Sunday at Ammo Alley in Hartsburg. “I really like to see a little more publicity on the shooting sports,” Alley said since there were only two participants in this year's Youth Small Bore Rifle game.
Cameron Lyon bows down to his opponent after a bout of fencing Sunday at Battle Elementary School. Lyon began fencing in September and started learning épée in January. “I have to thank my coach because I’ve improved a lot because of him,” Lyon said.
Jayna Davison serves the ball on Sunday at Cosmo-Bethel Park. Davison’s coach Louis Schnoebelen, who also was her partner in today’s game, said even though they lost, he still felt happy to play tennis in such good weather and get Jayna to see what high-level tennis looks like.
The 38th annual Show-Me State Games hosted various sports Sunday, such as tennis, fencing and shooting. Athletes come from all over Missouri to compete. More than 30 different sports are featured and are often separated into youth and adult competitions. The Games will continue into its second weekend starting Friday.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
