Deadlines are approaching for citizens who would like to participate in the 38th annual Show-Me State Games later this month.
The Show-Me State Games are a nonprofit program that is run by the Governor’s Council on Fitness and Health and hosted by MU.
The Show-Me State Games will take place July 22-24 and July 29-31. Additionally, there will be a kick off to the events with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. July 22 in Mizzou Arena.
Originally started in 1985, the Show-Me State Games are dedicated to “provide all Missourians the opportunity to participate in activities of health, fitness, family, and fun” based on the program’s mission statement. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate.
“There is something for everyone, whether you're a miniature golfer or you're a hardcore basketball or soccer player,” Bruce Ungles, Assistant Director of the Show-Me State Games said. “It’s just the chance for everybody to get out.”
Last year’s Games had just under 15,000 participants, Ungles expects about the same amount this year.
As a statewide event, there are more than 40 activities available for people to participate in.
Ungles said that basketball is the largest participating team sport along with baseball, soccer and softball. The two big individual sports are track and field as well as wrestling.
Many pre-registration and registration deadlines have passed but there are also many more upcoming dates for a variety of sports.
Upcoming deadlines for the games include:
Monday (July 11)
- Baseball: Late registration for games scheduled July 22-24
- Basketball: For games July 22-24
- Soccer: for games July 23-24
- Softball: for fast pitch
July 13
- Judo: on-site registration also accepted
- Martial arts: on-site registration accepted
- Volleyball 11U-14U
July 14
- Bowling
July 16
- Handball
- Tennis: for adults playing July 22-24
- Cross Country: on-site registration allowed
- Shooting- Rifle and Pistol: on-site registration accepted
- Track and Field: on-site registration accepted
- Triathlon / Duathlon: on site registrations accepted
- Wrestling: on-site registration accepted
July 18
- Baseball: Late registration for age groups on July 29-31
- Basketball: For participating age groups the weekend of July 29-31
- Cycling: on-site registration is available
- Football 7V7 (Adult)
- Soccer: for participating age groups on July 30-31
- Softball: for adult slow pitch
- Powerlifting: on-site registration allowed
July 19
- Archery- Target: on-site registration allowed
July 20
- Rugby
- Volleyball Adult Coed
- Road Race/ Race Walk: on site registrations allowed
July 21
- Gymnastics
July 23
- Tennis: For youth divisions on July 29-31
- Kickball
July 24
- Archery- 3D: On-site registration accepted
July 26
- Mountain Biking: on-site registration accepted
More specifics regarding all of the events can be found on the Show-Me State Games website.