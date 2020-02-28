The Show-Me State Games events kicked off Friday with the Hoopin' It Up Basketball tournament, sponsored by Mpix.
Over 100 teams will compete in over 250 games at the Mizzou Student Recreation Complex and the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The tournament runs through Sunday.
There will also be over 800 archers from over 50 schools in Missouri competing in the third annual Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program Tournament State Qualifier on Sunday at the Hearnes Center.
On March 27-28, there will be another Hoopin' It Up Basketball tournament and a Spring Slam Volleyball tournament.
The 36th annual Show-Me State Games will take place June 11-14, July 17-19 and July 24-26.