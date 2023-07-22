Show-Me State Games feature variety of events Saturday

Seamus Patton, left, fights to stay standing as Caleb Yarbrough attempts to bring him down on Saturday at Lange Middle School. Participants arrived hours before the matches started to weigh in and warm up before the long afternoon of back-to-back matches.
LEFT: Jeff Cockerham lines up his shot on Saturday at the Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports. Cockerham beat out his six opponents with a final score of 38. The second-best score went to Brian McMullen with 36 followed by Chuck Campbell with 35.
RIGHT: A clay disk shatters mid air as its struck by a bullet on Saturday at the Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports. The course featured a variety of shooting setups including one station that had a disk roll across a field to simulate shooting a rabbit.
Brian McMullen rests his gun on his shoulder as he watches his friends take their turns, studying the shot he’ll have to take when it’s his turn during the Show-Me State Games’ skeet shooting competition Saturday at Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports in Columbia. The group joked around throughout, instilling an air of friendly competition.
From left, Jeff Cockerham, Brian McMullen and Larry Griffin wait their turn to shoot on Saturday at the Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports. The group of men are all members of the same gun club in Jefferson City and enjoy spending time clay shooting together.
Participants sit and watch other fighters compete as they wait for their match on Saturday at Lange Middle School. Judos from across Missouri attended the event with ages ranging from elementary kids to adults.
Referees get the scoreboard ready for the start of a new match between Hadleigh Crites, left, and Annalyn Liles, right, on Saturday at Lange Middle School. Dozens of families showed out to support the participants. One woman’s shirt read “I’m a judo mom!”
Aaron Libertini, right, gives his son, Eli Libertini, a pep talk as he waits for his match to be called on Saturday Lange Middle School. Aaron Libertini coached his son from the sidelines and recorded the match to review with him later.