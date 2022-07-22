 Skip to main content
Show-Me State Games open with a flare

Crowds of young athletes from across Missouri attended the Show Me State Games opening ceremony Friday at Mizzou Arena. The night started with a parade and the national anthem sung by Cathy Cox. The torch lighting officially kicked off the tournament after interviews with MU athletes and words from Olympic silver medalist and MU track and field associate head coach Natasha Kaiser-Brown.

The games continue until Sunday and finish next weekend. The games include a variety of sports from soccer, basketball and volleyball to fencing, mountain biking and martial arts. 

KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet interviews MU athletes

KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet interviews MU athletes during the Show Me State Games opening ceremony on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. Arnet was the announcer throughout the ceremony.
Athletes stand for the Oath of Athletes

Athletes stand for the Oath of Athletes on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. Miss Missouri Clare Marie Kuebler led the athletes and coaches in the pledges.
Natasha Kaiser-Brown, former MU athlete and Olympian, speaks to young

Natasha Kaiser-Brown, former MU athlete and Olympian, speaks to young athletes on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. Kaiser-Brown was the Olympic silver medalist for the 400-meter dash in 1992 and now is the MU track and field associate head coach for sprints, hurdles and relays.
Camden Youngblood brings the torch to the stage

Camden Youngblood brings the torch to the stage at the Show Me State Games opening ceremony on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. Youngblood was the Missouri Lottery Athlete of the Year 2021.
Two-time Olympian Natasha Kaiser-Brown lights the torch

Two-time Olympian Natasha Kaiser-Brown lights the torch on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. The torch was passed from MU athletes in the top of the stands down to the stage.
Kylie Dameron gets signatures from Mizzou athletes

Kylie Dameron gets signatures from MU athletes on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. After the ceremony young athletes lined up for signatures from the table of speakers.
