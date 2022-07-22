Show-Me State Games open with a flare

Natasha Kaiser-Brown, former MU athlete and Olympian, speaks to young athletes on Friday at the Mizzou Arena. Kaiser-Brown was the Olympic silver medalist for the 400-meter dash in 1992 and now is the MU track and field associate head coach for sprints, hurdles and relays.
Crowds of young athletes from across Missouri attended the Show Me State Games opening ceremony Friday at Mizzou Arena. The night started with a parade and the national anthem sung by Cathy Cox. The torch lighting officially kicked off the tournament after interviews with MU athletes and words from Olympic silver medalist and MU track and field associate head coach Natasha Kaiser-Brown.
The games continue until Sunday and finish next weekend. The games include a variety of sports from soccer, basketball and volleyball to fencing, mountain biking and martial arts.