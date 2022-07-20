The 38th annual Show-Me State Games — the annual Olympic-style sports festival in Missouri — begin Friday.
The games will contain more than 40 events and are open to any Missouri resident.
Just like in the Olympics, gold, silver and bronze metals will be awarded to the top-three finishers in each event.
Hosted by the University of Missouri, the Show-Me State games started in 1984 with 600 participants. It has grown to be the largest state games in the nation, according to the event’s website. In 2021, there were more than 15,000 participants, and 112 of the 114 counties in the state were represented.
This year, tennis will kick off the action with adult singles set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Bethel Park. Basketball, baseball and rifle and pistol will also begin in the afternoon ahead of the opening ceremony.
The opening ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena. The event is free and open to the public.
The first event will feature a parade of athletes and the annual torch lighting.
Former MU track and field star, Olympic medalist and the Tigers’ current associate head coach Natasha Kaiser-Brown will be at the opening ceremony as a guest speaker. A handful of MU student-athletes will also be in attendance, as well as Miss Missouri Clare Kuebler.
“Our mission is spreading the message of health, family, fitness and fun to all Missourians,” said Mikayla Reed, a spokesperson for the event.
The final weekend of the games will be July 29-31.