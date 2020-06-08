The Show-Me State Games issued an update on competitions Monday as the organization works to follow changing local and state guidelines due to the coronavirus.
Some competitions will take place as planned, while some have been rescheduled and others have been canceled all together. Including state and local guidelines, organizers have had to take into account the availability of facilities and the ability to keep participants, volunteers and families safe.
Competitions that will continue as previously scheduled for the weekends of July 17-19 and July 24-26 include: 3D and target archery, baseball, bowling, cycling, darts, disc golf, golf, mini golf, mountain biking, road race/race walk, muzzle loading, rifle and pistol shooting, trap and skeet shooting, softball, tennis and triathlon/duathlon.
Rescheduled competitions have been moved to dates later in the summer, while some are still being scheduled. Individual golf competitions are now scheduled for July 17, while Par 3 golf has been rescheduled for July 25-26. Pickleball will be held October 8-11 and soccer is rescheduled for the first two weekends in August. The organization will announce competitions for basketball, fencing, lacrosse, track and field and ultimate at a later date. Volleyball is still going to be held July 17-19 and July 25-26, but age groups will likely compete on different days than previously announced.
Show-Me State Games competitions that have been postponed until next summer include youth tackle and adult seven on seven football, gymnastics, judo, martial arts, powerlifting, rugby, swimming and wrestling.
Athletes that have had their event canceled can receive a refund or apply the payment to a credit on a future competition. More information on the changes to competitions can be found on the Show-Me State Games website.