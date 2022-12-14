Luisa Ferreira, a junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was one of six Columbia College athletes to earn NAIA All-American honors.
Ferreira — a setter for the Columbia volleyball team — landed on the All-American second team. It is the third All-American honor of her career.
Ferreira played in all 40 games this season. She recorded a season high in assists with 60 against Saint Mary on Sept. 16 and a season high in kills with nine against Ottawa on Nov. 19.
Ferreira finished the season with 97 kills and 1,481 assists, brining the junior’s career total to 4,746 assists and 288 kills.
Trio of CC women’s soccer players earn NAIA honors
Three Columbia College women’s soccer players earned NAIA honors after their performances this season.
Brooke Schneider earned a spot on the NAIA All-American second team after scoring one goal and adding two assists. The senior was part of a Cougars’ defense that allowed 0.64 goals per game with 11 shutouts. She also helped Columbia advance to the second round of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship.
Forward Jewel Morelan and defender Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco both earned Honorable Mention accolades. Morelan notched eight goals and 12 assists and Blanco added two goals and six assists this season.
Columbia College men’s soccer players earn NAIA honorable mention
Two Columbia College men’s soccer players, Jackson Schrum and Diego Navia, earned 2022 NAIA All-American honorable mentions.
Schrum, a senior defender from Desloge, Missouri, helped Columbia’s defense allow just 0.87 goals per game with nine shutouts. He also had one goal on the season and played a season high 110 minutes against Georgia Gwinnett on Nov. 19. He has eight goals and two assists in his career with the Cougars.
Navia, a senior midfielder from Guayaquil, Ecuador, started 20 of 22 games with one goal and two assists this season. He has one goal and five assists in his career with the Cougars.