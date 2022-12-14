Columbia College's Luisa Ferreira serves a volleyball (copy)

Columbia College's Luisa Ferreira serves against William Woods on Apr. 8, 2021 in Fulton. Ferreira earned a spot on the NAIA All-American second team this season.

 Hudson Heidger/Missourian

Luisa Ferreira, a junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was one of six Columbia College athletes to earn NAIA All-American honors.

Ferreira — a setter for the Columbia volleyball team — landed on the All-American second team. It is the third All-American honor of her career.

