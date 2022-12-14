Luisa Ferreira, a junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was one of six Columbia College athletes to earn NAIA All-American honors.
Luisa Ferreira, a junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was one of six Columbia College athletes to earn NAIA All-American honors.
Ferreira — a setter for the Columbia volleyball team — landed on the All-American second team.
It is the third All-American honor of her career.
Ferreira was a constant in the Cougars’ lineup, playing in all 40 matches this season.
She recorded a season-high 60 assists against Saint Mary on Sept. 16 and a season-high nine kills against Ottawa on Nov. 19.
Ferreira finished the season with 97 kills and 1,481 assists, brining the junior’s career total to 288 kills and 4,746 assists.
Three Columbia College women’s soccer players earned NAIA All-American honors after their performances this season.
Brooke Schneider earned a spot on the All-American second team after scoring one goal and adding two assists.
Schneider was a key piece of a Cougars’ defense that allowed 0.64 goals per game and finished the season with 11 shutouts.
The St. Charles native closed her collegiate career by helping Columbia advance to the second round of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship.
Forward Jewel Morelan and defender Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco both earned Honorable Mention accolades. Morelan notched eight goals and 12 assists, and Blanco added two goals and six assists this season.
Columbia College men’s soccer players, Jackson Schrum and Diego Navia, were named NAIA All-American honorable mentions.
Schrum, a senior defender from Desloge, helped Columbia’s defense allow just 0.87 goals per game and post nine shutouts. He also had one goal on the season and played a season-high 110 minutes against Georgia Gwinnett on Nov. 19. He had eight goals and two assists in his career with the Cougars.
Navia, a senior midfielder from Guayaquil, Ecuador, started 20 of 22 games with one goal and two assists this season. He has one goal and five assists in his career with the Cougars.
