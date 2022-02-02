Columbia took a snow check on high school and collegiate sporting events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
With few people willing to brave the elements and drive around mid-Missouri, postponements and cancellations ruled the day as most schools shifted to online learning.
Missouri tennis reschedules season opener
Missouri tennis will wait to get its season under way. The Tigers pushed the match against No. 24 Oklahoma State back from Thursday to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
With the postponement, Sunday's match at No. 1 Texas will serve as the season opener. The match begins at 2 p.m in Austin, Texas.
Southern Boone Classic Basketball Tournament canceled
The boys and girls tournaments both came to an inconclusive end after the boys finished their quarterfinal round and the girls played two days of pool play. The tournaments were scheduled to run from Jan. 31 until Feb. 5.
Hickman girls basketball and Battle boys basketball were the two Columbia-based teams competing in the tournament. The Kewpies took down Capital City in their opening matchup, while the Spartans advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Marshall.
Tolton girls basketball postpones Thursday contest against Fulton
The Trailblazers will have to wait to face the Hornets after winning the last matchup between the two Friday. Tolton coach Sam Sexauer said that the makeup date hasn't been decided yet.
Battle girls hoops calls off next game
Battle girls basketball’s scheduled matchup against Steelville on Thursday was canceled due to inclement weather.
The decision was made following Columbia Public Schools canceling classes Thursday.
The Spartans will return to the court at 5 p.m. Saturday against Ellington for their senior night celebration at Battle.