One of the most impactful players in Battle's offense this season is also one of its youngest.
The Spartans run game has returned the duo of running backs DaleShaun Coleman and Darren Jordan, however, sophomore running back Gerry Marteen Jr. has played a crucial role in the offense so far this season.
He's second on the team – trailing only Coleman – in rushing yards, with 169 yards on a team-leading 31 carries. His three touchdowns this season are also third-most on the team, following only quarterbacks Harrison Keller and Khaleel Dampier.
"Watching him last year through scout team and on special teams, just the way he works, we knew it was going to be a big year for him and he could make a name for himself," Keller said.
In an offense with two quarterbacks and three running backs, the sophomore was expected to be – at the very least – one of several cogs in the dynamic machine that is this year's Battle offense, but through three games, he's proven to be more than just another player.
Until the Week 3 win over Rock Bridge, Coleman amassed just 81 total yards and Jordan, who had 154 rushing yards against St. Louis High in Week 1, sat out the Week 2 win at Smith-Cotton with an ankle injury and only got one carry against the Bruins.
Ellison's preached a "next man up" mentality for his team since August and Marteen's practiced what's been preached. He's scored in all three games this season, and when Battle was without Jordan in Week 2, he and Dampier combined for 206 yards rushing.
Keller said the sophomore's abilities have been a huge benefit to the dynamics of the offense's triple option.
"It makes it so there's always the possibility for a big play," Keller said. "We can give the ball to (Jordan) or DaleShaun, where they're running downhill, then we can pull it and pitch it out to Gerry, where he can get the edge and beat people with his speed."
Ellison said Marteen was one out of a handful of freshmen who stood out while playing varsity last season.
"He did some special stuff," Ellison said. "He would make some of those same cuts last year."
Marteen, who's a long jumper in the spring, came into the season nursing a hamstring injury, and both he and Ellison said he hasn't been playing at 100% and that he's just now getting to full strength.
"We didn't want to push him too hard and so he's just now getting to full strength," Ellison said. "So it's just exciting to see what he's going to do this year."