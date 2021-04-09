DeAnna Price of Southern Illinois broke the American women's hammer throw record Friday at the Tom Botts Invitational in Columbia.
On her fifth attempt of the event, Price threw for 78.60 meters — the third-longest distance in world history.
Missouri recorded four event wins over the course of the day.
Arielle Mack won the women's long jump with a 5.94-meter leap.
Jason Edwards was victorious in the men's javelin after a personal-best throw of 60.89 meters.
Emily Stauffer won the women's shot put with a long throw of 14.85 meters.
William Sinclair took the men's 1500-meter title, completing the race in 3:46.12. The Tigers swept the podium in the event, with Angus Beer coming in second place and Chris Conrad in third.
Inclement weather in the forecast forced most of Saturday's outdoor events at the tournament to be canceled. The high jump and pole vault events will go ahead, but have been moved to the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse.
Cougars cross country competes at national championships
Columbia College women's cross country finished 26th of 35 teams, and the men's team placed 27th of 37 at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jada O'Donnell led the women with a time of 19:31.83 to place 141st in the five kilometer race. Brianna Haller finished 25 places further back in 176th with a time of 19:47.18.
Alexander Dukes recorded Columbia's fastest time in the men's 8-kilometer race, placing 42nd in the 317 person race with a time of 25:33.61. Mason Gaines also made it into the top 100, placing 87th at 26:05.20.
St. Francis won the women's title with an average time of 18:26. Emma Wilson of Huntington was the individual champion, finishing 36 seconds ahead of the runner up with a time of 17:02.86.
Taylor University won the men's event with five of its runners placing inside the top 25. Zouhair Talbi of Oklahoma City won the individual event 23:45.15.
Kewpies win two on the road
Rock Bridge baseball defeated Harrisonville 8-1 and Sedalia 10-4 on Friday in Sedalia.
Reece Clapp earned the win on the mound for the Bruins against the Wildcats. Toby Scheidt recorded three hits in the contest.
Austin Stewart and Kaiden Stoffer both had two hits against Sedalia, pushing Rock Bridge to 8-2 on the season. Payton Messer got the win.
The Bruins will return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday against Liberty in Wentzville.
Spartans drop Game 1 of Camdenton tournament
Battle fell 3-1 to East Carter on Friday in Game 1 of the Camdenton Wood Bat Tournament.
The Spartans next face Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the next round of the tournament.
Kewpies track and field get four golds at Hillcrest Invitational
Hickman track and field recorded four event wins Friday at the Hillcrest Invitational.
Edward Nelson picked up two victories, taking first place in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 200-meter races. Devin Turner was victorious in the 100 meter.
Nelson and Turner were also part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team, alongside Adam Trachsel and Aidan Ferrao.
Cale Littrell won the 800-meter event for the Kewpies fourth gold of the day.
Tolton baseball blazes by South Callaway
Tolton baseball defeated South Callaway 9-3 on the road in Mokane on Friday.
Jonah Sarabia had 11 strikeouts and gave up four hits in 6⅓ innings pitched for the Trailblazers.
Logan Thompson led Tolton at the plate, recording two home runs while going 4 of 4. Jacob Hoernschemeyer also had a hit in all four of his at-bats.
The Trailblazers next face Marshall at 5 p.m. Saturday in Marshall.