In a game that was pushed up from Tuesday to Monday due to the potential for inclement weather, Battle baseball defeated Fulton 10-0 in Columbia.
The Spartans put up seven runs in the fifth and final inning in the run-rule rout.
Battle opened the game with a Garrett Bever home run in the bottom of the first and doubled its lead with an RBI single in the second.
A wild pitch pushed the Spartans’ lead to 3-0 in the third before they put the game to bed with a giant fifth.
Battle will next face Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m Thursday in Columbia.
Register records 500th win as coach for Trailblazers
Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register recorded his 500th win for the Trailblazers as they defeated Bishop DeBourg 5-1 in Columbia.
Macie Palmer opened the scoring for Tolton in the first half before it quickly added back-to-back goals to go up by three inside the opening 30 minutes.
Anna Beckett added a fourth before the halftime whistle, and the Trailblazers took a 4-0 lead into the break.
The two teams split the scoring in the second half, with one apiece, and Register hit the milestone.
Tolton will next face Fatima in the Father Tolton Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area in Columbia.
Rischer, Tolton win at Helias Invitational
Christian Rischer won the individual event and Tolton boys golf took the team title in the small-school division at the Helias Invitational at Jefferson City Country Club.
Rischer posted a 3-over 75 to take medalist honors by five strokes over teammate Andrew Fallis. Chase Knorr also finished in the top five for the Trailblazers, after posting a 10-over 82 to finish fourth.
Tolton sealed the team title with a 36-over 324. In total, 22 teams competed in Jefferson City.
The Trailblazers will return to the course Wednesday to face St. Mary’s in a dual match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Spartans drop close contest to Owensville
Battle girls soccer fell 1-0 to Owensville in Columbia.
The Spartans conceded the only goal of the contest in the 35th minute, and were unable to find a way back into the game in the second half.
Battle will return to action to face Southern Boone at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ashland.