Special Olympic athletes return to Columbia for the State Summer Games

Athletes trained for months for the 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games held May 20-22 in Columbia. The games brought in more than 1,000 volunteers and athletes. The three-day event began Friday with an opening ceremony and a volleyball competition. Saturday’s games included powerlifting, aquatics and track and field. The day concluded with a dance and bingo. The games come to an end Sunday after a continuation of track and field.

Riley Hesterly lifts weight during the 2022 Special Olympics

Riley Hesterly lifts weight during the 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games powerlifting competition Saturday at the Mizzou Rec in Columbia. The games haven’t been held for a full weekend since 2018.
Coach Leslie Franklin high-fives athlete Christian Clayton

Coach Leslie Franklin high-fives athlete Christian Clayton after competing in the 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games on Saturday at the Mizzou Rec in Columbia. Franklin coaches her athletes in powerlifting once a week from January until the Olympics in May. “It’s kind of a give and take. They make me feel good and fulfilled with volunteering my time and it helps them to achieve things they’ve never felt possible,” Franklin said.
Joshua Mitchell runs the 200-meter race

Joshua Mitchell runs the 200-meter race on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Mitchell competes for the Warren County Handicap Services and got first place in his heat.
Aiden Duran benches weight as part of the 2022 Special Olympics

Aiden Duran benches weight as part of the 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games powerlifting competition Saturday at the Mizzou Rec. in Columbia. Duran said he likes powerlifting because he can show off his muscles.
Linette Birky cheers for her daughter

Linette Birky cheers for her daughter on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Her daughter ran the 200-meter race for her team, Bethel.
Athlete Grace Lott swims the freestyle in the 2022 Special Olympics

Athlete Grace Lott swims the freestyle in the 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games on Saturday at the Mizzou Rec in Columbia. Lott is part of the Sea Turtles team from the St. Charles area.
From left, Rylie Skinner, Amy Prinster and Adaleigh Johnson

From left, Rylie Skinner, Amy Prinster and Adaleigh Johnson sit during the medal competition Saturday at the Mizzou Rec in Columbia. Skinner told her friends she was proud of them after they received their medals.
Rylie Skinner smiles and holds up her silver medal

Rylie Skinner smiles and holds up her silver medal onSaturday at the Mizzou Rec in Columbia. The three-day long event will end Sunday with the continuation of the track and field events.
