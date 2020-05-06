The 2020 Special Olympics Missouri State Games will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
The athletes that want to participate will turn in scores of the events they have interested in competing in from May 16-18, according to a release.
The events are different than usual so that it is easy for athletes to participate from home.
The events are: planking, basketball speed dribble, standing long jump, run/walk/roll at 150 feet or 75 feet, wall sits, volleyball set/bump, swimming kicks and soccer juggling.
The events will take place on Facebook Live, with the opening ceremony starting at 7 p.m. June 5.
The results will be announced at 7 p.m. the next day.
Members of the general public can record support messages for the athletes, fundraise and watch the opening ceremony and the results on Facebook Live.
The public is also invited to participate in the virtual torch run by running or walking 3½ miles in their own neighborhoods. It will officially take place at 10 a.m. June 10, but people are invited to participate whenever they can. Law enforcement officers are raising awareness and money for Special Olympics Missouri through the torch run. It costs $10 to participate.