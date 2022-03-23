JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave initial approval to sports betting Wednesday, adding an amendment to address problem gambling.
The bill, HB2502, sponsored by Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, would allow the use of online betting apps, with tax revenues devoted to school funding.
The amendment, proposed by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, would require the state to provide recovery services for compulsive gambling and conduct annual research on the social and economic impacts of betting in the state, among other items.
“We need to put some best practices in place to ensure we get this right out of the gate,” Baker said.
The legislation defines compulsive gamblers as anyone “chronically and progressively preoccupied with gambling and the urge to gamble.” The annual research would also include suggestions to the General Assembly on how to address problem gambling each year based on the findings.
Proponents of the bill argue that online gambling already occurs in Missouri, and the legislation would allow the General Assembly to regulate it. They also cite the economic impact as a benefit of legal sports betting.
Through taxing the transactions, sports betting could bring at least $11 million each year for the education fund, according to an earlier financial analysis of the bill. However, on Wednesday, the House voted to decrease the proposed tax rate on adjusted gross revenue from sports betting, to 8% from 10%.
“I think this is a really good bill,” said Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, who proposed reducing the tax rate. “All it does is take something off the black market, puts it on the white market, taxes it, regulates it and makes it fair for Missourians.”
The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.