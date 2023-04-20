Poet Nandi Comer will join authors Peter Geye and Matthew Salesses to share their stories at the "Sports, Centered" panel of the Unbound Book Festival at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Broadway Hotel in Columbia. Don't expect to hear any updates on the NFL draft or the NHL playoffs at this panel, as the authors' writing steers away from the staple U.S. sports.
Faramola Shonekan, who will be the moderator of the "Sports, Centered" panel and is a former Missouri cross country runner, believes that the Unbound Book Festival is one of the many things that make Columbia special.
"Unbound Book Festival celebrates authors who come far and wide to our humble Columbia, Missouri," Shonekan said. "It gives an opportunity for locals to rub shoulders with professional authors and writers and talk about the implications of their work."
Each author talking at "Sports, Centered" has published some form of writing, featuring a variety of styles. This panel is designed to give sports fans, readers and writers the chance to learn about the process of sports writing from critically acclaimed authors.
Nandi Comer
Nandi Comer is a multi-award winning poet and author of "Tapping Out," a book of poems based around the Mexican-style wrestling, lucha libre.
"Tapping Out shows how the performative aspect of lucha libre is in tandem with how we as a society view violence, race, gender," Shonekan said. "I've never read anything like this. There is something very cultural about her work."
Peter Geye
Peter Geye represents the extreme sports on the panels. The latest of Geye's five novels, "The Ski Jumper," is a fictional tale based off of personal experience. As a Minnesota native, Geye ski jumped from his youth all the way until the end of college.
"As an athlete growing up in Missouri, ski jumping was never something that crossed my path," Shonekan said. "It was an educational experience to read this book. I had to look up what ski jumping was and it looks terrifying."
Matthew Salesses
Matthew Salesses will round out the panelists for "Sports, Centered." Salesses is a national bestseller for his book "Craft in the Real World." For this panel, he will be spreading insight of how his upbringing as an Asian American allowed him to share his experiences in his novel "The Sense of Wonder." The main character of the book, Won, is inspired by former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin.
"Matthew's book is about (one of) the only Asian American basketball player(s) in the NBA," Shonekan said. "I think there is a really important caveat in this story. It's not just basketball. I hope that our audience is able to understand that."
After being born in South Korea, Salesses was adopted by an American couple who brought him to Storrs, Connecticut. Salesses uses his writing to tie his experiences as an Asian American to the world of sports.
"I hope that we hear what these sports mean personally to these authors," Shonekan said. "I think it's clear that there is something personal about what they are saying, and I'm excited to hear where this influence comes from."
Each panelist at "Sports, Centered" has used their unique walks of life to share exposure to novel topics in sports. At the panel, audience members will have the chance to dig deeper into how these personal tales are used to create nationally-accredited writing.
"This panel will help us realize that there are humans attached to sports," Shonekan said. "There is baggage, relationships and even trauma that come with being an athlete. A lot of the time we think of them as demigods, but need to remember that they are humans too. They are not just these bodies that we expect to act a certain way."
"Sports, Centered" is the first of nine panels presented by the Unbound Book Festival and will be held from 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Katy Ballroom in the Broadway Hotel.
